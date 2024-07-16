Charles Darwin University strengthens defence ties

Image: Charles Darwin University

With support from the Northern Territory Government, Charles Darwin University (CDU) has become a member of the Queensland Defence Science Alliance (QDSA) which brings together research institutes and industry to find solutions for defence problems.

CDU will bring its strategic location and unique research capabilities to this organisation that is dedicated to advancing Australia’s defence innovation, science, and technology capabilities.

CDU will complement QDSA with knowledge and research in areas relevant to Northern Australia such as tropical health, remote area drone operations and advanced manufacturing, and cyber security.

The QDSA is a node of the Australian Defence Science and Universities Network (ADSUN).

QDSA’s key strengths currently include trusted autonomy, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, hypersonics, and space.

CDU deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation, professor Steve Rogers, said the membership to Australia’s key innovation network for the defence industry was an advantageous move for the University and the nation.

“We are excited to join forces with QDSA and its Queensland members to forge new opportunities for CDU and NT industry in supporting defence research.” said Rogers.

“It’s a logical step to join an established ADSUN node, and one that is in alignment with defence’s aim for the Network to have representation Australia-wide.

“Through joining QDSA, CDU will help open opportunities for the University and the wider local economy while also supporting our national security. When universities collaborate, it brings the best minds together to help solve problems and advance local industry.”

The new collaboration between CDU and QDSA makes ADSUN a truly national network with member universities in every state and territory across Australia.