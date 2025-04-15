Charles Darwin University launches new trades training centre

Image: CDU

Charles Darwin University (CDU) has opened the doors of its new Trades Training Centre at its Casuarina campus.

The Centre is set to provide a boost to training capacity at CDU TAFE, expanding current facilities to meet the demand for a skilled, agile and capable workforce for the Territory.

Construction pathways, carpentry, plumbing and roof plumbing are already being taught in the Centre and training will expand to include a suite of trade courses within CDU TAFE.

The 2,400-metre, two-storey building features a heavy equipment precinct, an assembly area and workshop space, an industrial sand pit, and classrooms.

CDU Pro Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive TAFE Michael Hamilton said the new Trades Training Centre would ensure a more enriching educational experience for the NT’s future tradies.

“The University has enhanced trades training and the student experience by providing high-quality equipment, industry-relevant curriculum, and collaborations with leading trade professionals,” Mr Hamilton said.

“The Centre offers a dynamic learning environment that will contribute to the professional growth of our students.”

CDU Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Scott Bowman said the Centre would be used to deliver in-demand courses to support the Territory’s trades.

“Our commitment to providing modern facilities for vocational education is evident in the new Trades Training Centre, which will prepare apprentices with skills they need to succeed,” Professor Bowman said.

“We want to support the construction industry here in the Territory with practical courses that can help address skills shortages, filling the need for qualified apprentices in trades that are essential for housing and infrastructure developments.”

Aspire Design and Construct Executive Director Lisa Jenkinson said the company was proud of its role in building the new training centre.

“Aspire is proud to be a part of such a great facility for up-and-coming trades people in the Territory,” Jenkinson said.

“Construction is a significant part of the NT, and knowing firsthand the impact the shortage of skilled tradespersons has on the industry, local businesses throughout the NT will undoubtedly benefit from this facility.”

The facility is estimated to have cost $10 million, with $6.8 million invested from the Northern Territory Government’s annual VET Capital Grant for the ongoing development of Vocational Education and Training facilities.

Minister for Education and Training, Jo Hersey, welcomed the opening of the Trades Training Centre amid the Northern Territory Government’s renewed focus on trade training.

“There has never been a better time to seize the opportunity to engage in trade training with the opening of the trades training centre, the recently announced 170 free TAFE places in construction and housing sector courses, and our Government’s HomeGrown Territory Grant of $50,000 for first home buyers to build or purchase a new home,” she said.