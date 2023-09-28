Changes to NSW Government Ministry strengthens focus on skills, jobs and regions

Former Minister in the previous Labor Government and Member for Monaro, Steve Whan, will today be sworn in as the Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education.

Minns said that the appointment of Minister Steve Whan to cabinet will ensure another strong voice for regional NSW at the centre of government.

“Steve has represented all communities, but particularly rural and regional NSW, with distinction throughout his career as a former Minister for Rural Affairs, Primary Industries, Emergency Services and Small Business,” he said.

Minister for Finance and Minister for Natural Resources, Courtney Houssos MLC, will be sworn in to the new, additional portfolio of Domestic Manufacturing and Government Procurement.

“Minister for Finance, Courtney Houssos has been critical to getting waste and debt under control and shaping a budget that will deliver for the people of NSW,” Minns continued.

The changes to the ministry underscore the NSW Government’s commitment to domestic manufacturing and build the pipeline of skilled workers to drive productivity and jobs in NSW.

As part of the 2023–2024 Budget, the government has committed $9.8 billion to build new and upgraded schools and other educational facilities. The budget also included an additional $112.0 million to meet the TAFE funding shortfall and 1000 extra apprentices across the NSW Government by 2026 at a cost of $93.5 million.

The new portfolio of Domestic Manufacturing and Government Procurement will drive the return to domestic manufacturing and building things here again, using government procurement power to boost local jobs.

The 2023–2024 Budget will kickstart this effort with $43 million for 7 new Australian-made Parramatta River Class ferries and $71.1 million to return Freshwater Class ferries to the Circular Quay-Manly route.