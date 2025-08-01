Championing a sovereign manufacturing capability

Held from 19 to 25 May, Australian Made Week returned in 2025 to spotlight the vital role of sovereign manufacturing and growing. Images: AMCL

Fresh from Australian Made Week 2025, chief executive of the Australian Made Campaign Limited, Ben Lazzaro, joined Manufacturers’ Monthly’s Jack Lloyd to explore the ongoing success and importance of the campaign in championing sovereign manufacturing.

Held from 19 to 25 May, Australian Made Week returned in 2025 to spotlight the role of Australian manufacturing in strengthening the nation’s economy and identity. The week served as a reminder for many Australians of the ongoing importance of buying local and supporting domestic industries wherever possible. Chief executive of the Australian Made Campaign (AMCL), Ben Lazzaro, was impressed at how the week-long celebration was able to build off and improve on a successful 2024 outing.

“Every Australian Made Week gets bigger than the last, so we’re really happy and satisfied with how the week went,” he said.

This year’s national celebration of local craftsmanship, innovation, and resilience was notably fronted by Australian Olympic swimming champion, Ariarne Titmus. Lazzaro said he and his team were enthusiastic by Titmus’ Australian Made Week presence that ultimately kicked off at its launch at Volvo Group’s facility in Brisbane.

“Volvo named an Australian-made Volvo truck ‘Arnie’ after her, and she drove in with it in the green and gold colours – that was a highlight,” he said. “Ariarne Titmus was a wonderful ambassador who really aligned with our values of hard work and determination.

“She had a close association with a number of the businesses that make and grow things in Australia, and that came through in the way she conducted herself in interviews.

“We’ve had great ambassadors – Jessica Mauboy and Ash Barty were fantastic in the last couple of years, and this year Arnie was exceptional. We continue to align with high-quality individuals who embody our values.”

According to Lazzaro, a particular source of traction and engagement during the event week surrounded social media. This coverage included AMCL’s own Australian Makers video series as well as online championing of Aussie products by influencers.

“All our social media activity centred on looking for the logo and championing your local businesses – your local makers and growers,” he said. “We received a lot of great feedback through our digital channels, and we shared many stories from our licensees.

“Our Australian Makers video series took people behind the scenes to show how things are made and helps consumers understand more about what goes into making Australian products.”

Lazzaro also said government involvement as a highlight.

“We had government involvement towards the end of the week with the new minister for Industry and Innovation, Tim Ayres. He participated alongside Arnie at the closing event, which was a business Sydney breakfast,” he said. “We were very pleased.”

A week spent addressing a cause vital to Australia

For a campaign event that celebrated Australian manufacturers and growers for seven whole days, Lazzaro said there were several standout stories that emerged as a part of Australian Made Week 2025. Some of these stories even featured on a platform with a reach to capture a majority of the nation.

“We featured a number of businesses during the week through a whole range of stories on The Today Show, where we championed our Australian makers,” he said.

One industry that was on display during the week and often flies under the radar is the sovereign manufacturing of trucks. At the front and centre of this was one of the industry’s leaders in Volvo Group and its subsidiary, Mack Trucks.

“You’ve got Volvo and Mack Trucks being made in Queensland – they’ve produced more than 80,000 trucks out of that facility,” said Lazzaro. “Not only are they making a product that many thought wasn’t being made here anymore, but they’re employing hundreds of people.

“They’re now going to be making electric trucks here in Australia in line with a recent partnership with Linfox.

“That was a great company to champion. They’re constantly looking to the future.”

A second example of a company that embodies the values of Australian Made Week was Nissan Castings, which launched its association with AMCL during the event.

“They’re making tow bars and other components for a range of automobiles that are ultimately made overseas. They’re employing hundreds of people and doing a great job out in Dandenong,” said Lazzaro.

Additionally, another new licensee on board with AMCL was Capral Aluminium. Lazzaro noted that despite being in its infancy, the relationship between both parties is a “very strong one”.

“Their participation in Australian Made Week was fantastic. They were one of our panellists at the Friday event with minister Ayres and Business Sydney. They made a wonderful contribution,” he said. “There’s a lot going on in the aluminium space globally, so it makes perfect sense that businesses within domestic markets would want to tell everyone they are indeed Australian.”

Yet, the focus wasn’t entirely on industrial products. While Lazzaro admitted that industrial products are perhaps best at illustrating the ‘Australian made’ point to certain audiences within sectors like manufacturing, for a broader social awareness, spotlighting everyday consumer goods are largely beneficial.

“Manufacturing comes in all shapes and sizes, and the more consumer-focused elements of the campaign highlight health and beauty products, pet products, sporting goods – things that people can buy every day,” he said. “Our logo is registered across all 34 classes of goods, so our job – particularly during Australian Made Week – is to drive home the point that we make things across all sectors.”

An example of a left-field business featured throughout the week was Summer Land Camels.

“They aren’t necessarily an industrial or B2B business, but they’re making all sorts of health and beauty products from camel milk,” said Lazzaro. “It’s an interesting Australian-made business that’s selling products all over the world.”

A week reliant on collaboration

For a week with countless moving parts, Lazzaro said that collaboration – between manufacturers, retailers, attendees and government agencies – was integral for success.

“The hurdle isn’t in building enthusiasm for Aussie-made – it’s in coordinating efforts, bringing everyone together, and making sure there’s enough opportunity to go around for everyone who wants to get involved,” he said. “Media interest, industry partners – whether they’re business groups or industry associations – everyone really gets behind Australian Made Week.

“Additionally, attendees at all the events have been nothing but positive. People genuinely like to get behind locally made and locally grown products.”

While AMCL undoubtedly spearheaded the campaign week, Lazzaro emphasised that partners who shared their stories, and manufacturers who opened their doors to host events, were to thank for bringing it to life.

“This year, we increased collaboration with partners and licensees,” said Lazzaro. “For example, Harvey Norman really pushed an Australian Made sale during Australian Made Week, which was a huge boost for the campaign. Harvey Norman is incredibly passionate about Australian-made products, especially bedding and furniture.”

Lazzaro said that these factors have resulted in positive early indications – from metrics like social platform views, website visits, and engagement – that show the week will easily exceed last year’s results.

“The numbers are looking strong thanks to increased collaboration and growing interest in what we’re trying to achieve at Australian Made,” he said. “Every year the campaign is growing.”

Looking to a sovereign future

Looking to the future of what is becoming a week synonymous with the Australian manufacturing calendar, Lazzaro insists that the AMCL team will continue to approach the annual event enthusiastically. With a financial commitment and funding support from the government, Lazzaro envisions next year’s campaign to be “quite the showstopper”.

“Every year we build more, get better, and deliver a stronger program. With this unprecedented government support, we’re really enthused about what we can achieve – not just during Australian Made Week but throughout the entire year,” he said. “We will be better resourced than ever before to truly fly the flag for Aussie manufacturers.”

In finishing, Lazzaro insisted that Australian Made Week, and AMCL, are at the heart of an important message to the nation’s future – “having sovereign manufacturing capability is absolutely paramount”. This message is one that he believes is quickly becoming obvious to many people.

“There are clear indicators that underline the need to be able to make things in Australia – especially essential products linked to logistics or other critical aspects,” he said. “We saw it coming out of COVID, and we’re seeing it again with the complicated trade arrangements evolving globally.

“It’s pleasing to see that understanding is starting to cut through – not just with those of us in the business, but with everyday consumers and other business owners too. The bottom line is manufacturing matters.”