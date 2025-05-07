Last chance to nominate for 2025 Women in Industry Awards

Image: Prime Creative Media

Time is almost running out for 2025 Women in Industry Awards nominations, which close at the Cease of Business (COB) on Friday May 9.

For more than 10 years, these awards recognise outstanding women from across a range of industrial sectors, including manufacturing. This is your opportunity to recognise the women who are driving change in your industry and – in doing so – breaking down barriers and creating new possibilities for the next generation. These may be women you work with, women whose achievements are inspiring you from afar, or women who are providing you with invaluable guidance and support. We believe their dedication and exceptionalism should be celebrated.

The awards night will take place on 19 June 2025 in Melbourne, and celebrate women who work in manufacturing, engineering, mining, transport, logistics, bulk handling, waste management, rail, construction and infrastructure, and energy.

Award categories: Excellence in Manufacturing

This award is about recognising an individual who has thought ‘outside the box’ to implement an outstanding personal contribution to their manufacturing business and the wider manufacturing community. Excellence in Engineering

This category recognises an individual who has shown leadership in engineering, technological excellence and innovation. Rising Star of the Year – Proudly sponsored by Atlas Copco

This is about recognising an individual who has shown significant promise within their chosen industry or who has reached new goals at the start of their career. Safety Advocacy Award – Proudly sponsored by Paccar Australia

Better safe than sorry. This category recognises an individual working actively to improve safety for their industry.

Business Development Success of the Year

This category recognises an individual who has created new growth opportunities that has allowed their organisation to expand and generate greater revenue.

Excellence in ConstructionThis prestigious category singles out an individual who has made a positive contribution to one of the many facets of the construction industry.

Excellence in Energy

This award puts the spotlight on an individual who has made a positive contribution to the renewables, pipeline, electricity, or oil and gas industries.

Excellence in Mining

This award singles out an individual who has made a positive contribution to one of the many facets of the mining industry.

Excellence in Transport – Proudly sponsored by Kenter

This award is all about recognising an individual who has gone above and beyond to improve and positively impact the Australian transport industry.

Industry Advocacy Award

This category is about singling out an individual who has helped shape a positive view of their industry and/or helped to create a policy change that benefits those working in the sector.

Mentor of the Year

The industry wouldn’t be the same without mentorship, which is about guidance and sharing knowledge.

Woman of the Year – Proudly sponsored by Fulton Hogan

Woman of the Year is chosen from the winners of the other Awards categories. This prestigious award is about them, and how our industry is changing for the best thanks to their contribution.