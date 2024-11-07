Celebrating VIC & TAS at Weld Australia’s 2024 Welding Excellence Awards

Image: Photocreo Bednarek/stock.adobe.com

Skill, quality, and professionalism took centre stage last night as the winners of the 2024 Victoria and Tasmania Welding Excellence Awards were announced in Melbourne.

Hosted by Weld Australia, the Excellence Awards are the most prestigious event on the welding industry calendar.

These awards honour and highlight the exceptional work of local welders, fabricators, and educators contributing to the industry’s growth.

This year’s ceremony was held at Crowne Plaza, drawing together the brightest talents from the Victorian and Tasmanian welding sectors.

The event celebrated the outstanding achievements and workmanship demonstrated over the past year.

“The 2024 Welding Excellence Awards showcase the exceptional talent of welders and fabricators across Victoria and Tasmania. We are excited to honour both individuals and businesses who are driving advancements in welding through their commitment to quality, safety, and innovation,” said, CEO of Weld Australia, Geoff Crittenden.

“The winners this year embody the pursuit of cutting-edge, sustainable solutions that enhance project outcomes while reducing risks, alongside initiatives that broaden and deepen the skilled workforce within the welding sector.”

Hanlon Industries, a second-generation Australian business, specialising in steel fabrication, won the 2024 Company of the Year Award – Fabrication for Victoria. Operating across road, rail, airports, and commercial developments, Hanlon provides comprehensive in-house solutions that include concept design, project management, manufacturing, and construction.

Jayben Group, is an original equipment manufacturer that specialises in powertrain products and light to medium industrial plant and equipment, won the 2024 Company of the Year Award, Fabrication for Tasmania. Headquartered in Burnie, Tasmania, and with operations in Royal Park, South Australia, Jayben develops their own branded products and bespoke solutions to an expanding group of businesses throughout Australia and Asia.

ACCIONA won the 2024 Victoria Project of the Year Award for PPG’s Plant C manufacturing facility. ACCIONA was engaged to perform the structural, mechanical, and piping works package for a new water-based paint manufacturing facility known as “Plant C” at PPG’s site in Clayton, Victoria.

Crisp Bros & Haywards won the 2024 Tasmania Project of the Year Award for the Fyans Street rail bridge. The Fyans Street rail bridge is a level crossing removal project being undertaken by the McConnell Dowell Downer Joint Venture.

Structural Challenge won the 2024 Health and Safety in Welding Award. Structural Challenge is a Victorian-based steel fabrication company known for their strong commitment to quality and innovation. Since its inception, Structural Challenge has established itself as a leader in the industry with a focus on health and safety in every aspect of its operations.

Migomag Welding Supplies won the 2024 Company of the Year Award – Supplier. Migomag Welding Supplies specialises in providing high-quality welding solutions across a broad range of sectors, including construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

Chisholm TAFE won the 2024 Training and Education – Organisation Award for Victoria. Chisholm TAFE’s Engineering Department is a premier training provider, delivering an array of courses designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary for a successful career in engineering, fabrication and welding.

TasTAFE won the 2024 Training and Education – Organisation Award for Tasmania. TasTAFE Metals and Manufacturing provides training to approximately 800 students across campuses statewide – supporting employment and workforce development.

The four winners of the 2024 Welding Professional of the Year Awardwere: Krishna Annapureddy from Alstom for the Welding Coordinator category; Brett Sutton from Ulbricht International for the Welding Inspector category; and Joel Sibraa from Furphy Engineering (Victoria) and Matthew Swinden from Elphinstone (Tasmania) for the Welding Supervisor category.

Iesha Swan from Hanlon Industries won the 2024 Young Trades Person of the Year category. Since starting her boilermaking apprenticeship with Hanlon Industries in 2023, Iesha has consistently outperformed her peers, earning the title of the best at her level every year at trade school.

Farokh Banihashemi from Shadbolt Group was named the 2024 Trades Person of the Year. Farokh has twenty years of experience as a welder in the oil and gas, fabrication, and shipbuilding industries in Iran and Australia.

Rodney Bentvelzen from Chisholm TAFE won the 2024 Training and Education – Individual Teacher Award for Victoria. With a distinguished career spanning 30 years, Rodney has significantly contributed to the welding and fabrication industry through his exemplary teaching and industry involvement – from organising welding exams and competitions to integrating new technology into his teaching practice.

Michael Schnackenberg from TasTAFE won the 2024 Training and Education – Individual Teacher Award for Tasmania. Michael is a highly-respected TasTAFE teacher, with 35 years of trade experience and industry recognition including the 2004 National Gold Medal for Construction Steelwork.