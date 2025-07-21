Celebrating ten years in the testing industry

Image: Test Machines Australia

Test Machines Australia marks a decade of innovation under its current name, building on more than 25 years of industry experience. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the company is unveiling a range of new products designed to meet the evolving needs of the testing sector.

High Capacity Compact Electronic Compression Tester

Engineered to deliver up to 600kN of compression force within a compact footprint, this new model offers a leak-free, maintenance-free alternative to traditional hydraulic systems. With whisper-quiet operation and precision speed and force control, the tester ensures accurate and repeatable results. Full PC integration allows for reporting, including Excel export capability.

Compact Desktop Universal Testing Machine

Designed for educational and laboratory environments, this 500N-capacity universal tester combines a space-saving design with robust functionality. It offers complete PC control, flexible programming, and seamless desktop reporting, making it ideal for training and low-force testing applications.

Expanded Custom Machines and Fixtures Division

Test Machines Australia has grown its custom design division, offering bespoke testing solutions tailored to any requirement. From one-off fixtures to custom-built systems, the team provides tools to unlock the full potential of universal testing machines – ensuring they live up to their name.