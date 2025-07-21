Features

Celebrating ten years in the testing industry

Image: Test Machines Australia

Test Machines Australia marks a decade of innovation under its current name, building on more than 25 years of industry experience. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the company is unveiling a range of new products designed to meet the evolving needs of the testing sector.

High Capacity Compact Electronic Compression Tester

Engineered to deliver up to 600kN of compression force within a compact footprint, this new model offers a leak-free, maintenance-free alternative to traditional hydraulic systems. With whisper-quiet operation and precision speed and force control, the tester ensures accurate and repeatable results. Full PC integration allows for reporting, including Excel export capability.

Image: Test Machines Australia

Compact Desktop Universal Testing Machine

Designed for educational and laboratory environments, this 500N-capacity universal tester combines a space-saving design with robust functionality. It offers complete PC control, flexible programming, and seamless desktop reporting, making it ideal for training and low-force testing applications.

Image: Test Machines Australia

Expanded Custom Machines and Fixtures Division

Test Machines Australia has grown its custom design division, offering bespoke testing solutions tailored to any requirement. From one-off fixtures to custom-built systems, the team provides tools to unlock the full potential of universal testing machines – ensuring they live up to their name.

Image: Test Machines Australia
