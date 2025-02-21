Celebrating 25 years of research and STEM initiatives

Image: THANANIT / stock.adobe.com

Science & Technology Australia’s Science Meets Parliament (SMP) offered scientists and researchers a space to promote their research and STEM initiatives to policymakers to celebrate 25 years of the event.

Ngunnawal Elder Serena Williams gave a moving Welcome to Country, as she reflected on the value of recognising the world’s oldest scientists and harnessing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Knowledges and knowledge systems.

Next, an address from our acting deputy secretary, Science and Technology Group, Anthony Murfett. He outlined the merit of scientific expertise for policy that will shape the future.

At the National Press Club, minister for Industry and Science, the Hon Ed Husic MP spoke about Australia’s research and development (R&D) performance.

He highlighted the structural issues presented in the Australian Government’s strategic examination of Australia’s R&D system discussion paper, released that morning.

The minister attended the gala dinner with Governor-General Her Excellency the Hon Ms Sam Mostyn AC and Australia’s Chief Scientist Professor Tony Haymet PhD FTSE.

Secretary Meghan Quinn joined policymakers for a panel on how government departments use research to tackle Australia’s biggest challenges.

She advised STEM professionals to engage with policymakers and distil evidence into clear, concise points about STEM initiatives.

Australian astronaut Katherine Bennell-Pegg joined Nobel Laureate Distinguished Professor Brian Schmidt AC to close the event. Their talk covered the limitless possibilities of Australian science.