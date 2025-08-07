Cartherics opens manufatcuring cleanroom for health therapies

Image: Cultura Allies/stock.adobe.com

Cartherics Pty Ltd has officially opened its state-of-the-art cleanroom facility in Melbourne to support clinical-scale manufacturing of its immune cell therapies, with a focus on women’s health.

The cleanroom, located in the Ferntree Place Precinct in Notting Hill, Victoria, was unveiled on 6 August by federal MP Ed Husic at an event attended by key stakeholders and industry partners.

Once validated, the facility will manufacture clinical batches of Cartherics’ lead product, CTH-401, which is being developed for relapsed and refractory ovarian cancer. The company expects to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the US FDA in mid-2026.

Cartherics CEO Professor Alan Trounson AO said the facility represented a major step forward for the company’s mission to transform care in high-impact women’s diseases such as ovarian cancer, endometriosis, and triple negative breast cancer.

“The completion of the cleanrooms means that clinical manufacturing can now begin for Cartherics’ therapeutic products targeting ovarian cancer and endometriosis,” Trounson said.

“These advanced manufacturing facilities will provide a much needed addition to Victoria’s translational capacity in oncology, regenerative medicine and other therapeutic applications.”

The facility includes advanced cleanroom technologies such as closed processing systems, bioreactors, and cleanroom-grade incubators, as well as a dedicated bioburden testing capability. It also features comprehensive environmental control systems to monitor particles, airflows, humidity, pressure, and temperature.

The opening marks a significant investment by Cartherics, reinforcing its role as a growing player in Victoria’s biotech sector and contributing to the broader ecosystem of medical innovation in Australia.

The facility is purpose-built to meet future clinical and commercial production needs, enabling Cartherics to accelerate trials for its off-the-shelf immunotherapies while maintaining in-house quality and regulatory control.