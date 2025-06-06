Carmel Monaghan joins EMVision board as non-executive director

Image: EMVision

EMVision Medical Devices has announced the appointment of Carmel Monaghan as an Independent non-executive director.

Monaghan is an accomplished healthcare leader, being the CEO of Ramsay Healthcare Australia since 2020.

Ramsay is a leading private health operator with over 70 hospitals and 35,000 staff and has worked across hospital, corporate and global positions at Ramsay for almost three decades.

Prior to her appointment as CEO of Ramsay Australia, Monaghan was the group chief of staff of Ramsay’s global operations, gaining extensive experience and a comprehensive understanding of health care operations and strategy both in Australia and overseas.

Monaghan also served as the Group Head of Marketing and Public Affairs, driving marketing, brand and communications strategy, during which the group grew to become one of the leading private healthcare operators globally.

“I’m delighted to join the board of EMVision and look forward to working with management and fellow directors as the company enters a pivotal phase in its commercialisation journey,” said Carmel Monaghan. “After more than three decades in healthcare leadership, I’m especially drawn to opportunities where innovation directly addresses unmet patient needs.

“Stroke and traumatic brain injury are leading causes of global disability and disease burden and will increase with an ageing population. Timely access to acute care and treatment are crucial in minimising the impact of stroke and so I’m excited by the transformative opportunity that EMVision’s point-of-care neurodiagnostic products represent to improve outcomes for patients.”

“Carmel is an exceptional addition to our board. She brings a wealth of experience across clinician engagement, corporate strategy, marketing, procurement and government relations,” said EMVision chairman, John Keep.