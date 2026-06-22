A new carbon capture demonstration plant in Newcastle has begun operations, turning industrial carbon dioxide emissions into materials used in construction and manufacturing while creating new opportunities for clean industry development.

The facility, operated by MCi Carbon, captures carbon dioxide produced during ammonia manufacturing and converts it into compounds used in products including concrete, plasterboard, glass and paper.

The plant aims to capture 2,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually and produce 10,000 tonnes of materials including magnesium carbonate, calcium carbonate and amorphous silica.

Those products are used across construction, agriculture and manufacturing industries, creating new commercial opportunities while helping reduce industrial emissions.

At peak operation, the Myrtle facility is expected to support up to 50 highly skilled jobs, including engineers and plant operators, many transitioning from fossil fuel and heavy industry sectors.

minister for climate change and energy Chris Bowen said the project highlighted the role regional communities could play in Australia’s industrial transition.

“We’re backing Australian innovation to cut emissions and create the next generation of clean industries,” Mr Bowen said.

“This demonstration plant is a glimpse of what could become a major new industry for places like Newcastle and the Hunter.”

“Taking carbon dioxide from industrial production and turning it into materials for homes, buildings and manufacturing is exactly the kind of practical, Australian-made technology we should be backing.”

Federal member for Newcastle Sharon Claydon said the project built on the city’s industrial heritage while supporting a cleaner future.

“Newcastle has always been an industrial city that makes things Australia needs, and this project shows we can keep doing that in a cleaner, smarter way,” Ms Claydon said.

“This is exactly the kind of innovation we want to see in Newcastle: local know-how, local industry and local ambition working together to build the next generation of clean industries, while cutting emissions.”

MCi Carbon received $14.5 million from the federal government’s Carbon Capture Technologies Program in 2024 to support the project.

The plant forms part of broader government investment in technologies designed to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors including cement, chemicals, steel and manufacturing.

Supporters say projects such as Myrtle could help establish entirely new industries by transforming waste emissions into valuable commercial products while reducing the environmental impact of industrial activity.