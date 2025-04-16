Caravan manufacturer lands Lean Transformation award

Image: Crusader Caravans

Caravan manufacturer, Crusader Caravans has been recognised as a leader in manufacturing excellence, taking home the prestigious Lean Transformation of the Year for Victoria award at the TXM Lean Solutions 2024 Awards.

Introduced by TXM Lean Solutions to celebrate 20 years of global operational excellence, the awards honour businesses and individuals across different states and industries globally who have excelled in implementing lean manufacturing principles.

Crusader Caravans Founder and CEO Serge Valentino said the team is proud to be amongst other leading Australian manufacturers recognized for excellence by the global experts at TXM Lean Solutions.

“This award reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and delivering the best possible caravans to our customers,” Serge said.

“Adopting lean principles to streamline our business, improve efficiency and enhance quality with our existing workforce has been infinitely beneficial. These principles have not only increased our output but have also enhanced the consistency and durability of every caravan we produce.

“We’ve increased our production capacity while maintaining the highest quality standards, ensuring faster delivery times and an even better product. This allows us to meet growing demand without compromising the craftsmanship our customers expect.”

The competition included leading companies across diverse industries such as metal and plastics manufacturing, furniture and household goods, building and construction, and food production.

This recognition reinforces Crusader Caravans’ status as an industry leader, setting new standards for quality and efficiency in Australian manufacturing.

It comes on the heels of winning the 2024 Caravan Industry Victoria (CIV) Award for Excellence in Caravan and RV Manufacturing—the Australian caravan industry’s highest honour for outstanding design, quality, innovation and customer service.