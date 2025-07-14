Caravan demand surges amid economic pressure

New research has reaffirmed the strength and appeal of caravan and camping travel in Australia, with the Caravan Industry Association of Australia’s 2025 Consumer Sentiment Report revealing that 88 per cent of Australians plan to caravan or camp in the next 12 months.

The report highlights that Australians are increasingly seeking better-value alternatives to overseas holidays.

Of those surveyed, 77 per cent said caravanning offered better value than other types of holidays, while 76 per cent agreed it provided great value for money. Additionally, 50 per cent of respondents said they believed domestic travel offered greater overall value than international trips.

CEO of manufacturer, Crusader Caravans, Serge Valentino said the research reflects changing attitudes post-pandemic.

“We’re seeing a clear shift towards people wanting to buy vans for shorter, more frequent trips rather than long holidays,” he said. “With the recent release of our new MY25 models, we’re seeing a surge in demand that’s reminiscent of the unprecedented levels experienced during the COVID pandemic.”