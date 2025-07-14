Caravan demand surges amid economic pressure

New research has reaffirmed the strength and appeal of caravan and camping travel in Australia, with the Caravan Industry Association of Australia’s 2025 Consumer Sentiment Report revealing that 88 per cent of Australians plan to caravan or camp in the next 12 months.
The report highlights that Australians are increasingly seeking better-value alternatives to overseas holidays.
Of those surveyed, 77 per cent said caravanning offered better value than other types of holidays, while 76 per cent agreed it provided great value for money. Additionally, 50 per cent of respondents said they believed domestic travel offered greater overall value than international trips.
CEO of manufacturer, Crusader Caravans, Serge Valentino said the research reflects changing attitudes post-pandemic.
“We’re seeing a clear shift towards people wanting to buy vans for shorter, more frequent trips rather than long holidays,” he said. “With the recent release of our new MY25 models, we’re seeing a surge in demand that’s reminiscent of the unprecedented levels experienced during the COVID pandemic.”
The trend aligns with broader economic conditions. A separate report from the Tourism & Transport Forum (TTF) found that 58 per cent of Australians said the cost of living had impacted their travel decisions. Among those affected, 38 per cent are opting for shorter holidays, and 31 per cent are choosing to stay in Australia rather than go overseas.
“Caravanning lends itself beautifully to the impromptu nature of short stays,” Valentino said.
“There’s no accommodation or flight bookings needed, you just hitch up and go, allowing you to travel off-season and stay as far or as close to home as you wish.”
Crusader is also investing in quality and sustainability through its EcoLite full composite panel construction, which makes its caravans lighter, more durable, and better insulated.
“We know that Australians are feeling economic pressures, but they still want to take breaks,” Valentino added.
“Our caravans are designed to deliver long-term value and comfort, regardless of season or distance. We’re building a product that helps people continue exploring Australia, affordably and flexibly.”