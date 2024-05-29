Car 10,000 built at Premcar’s Epping new-vehicle factory

Image: Premcar

Premcar has celebrated the production of the 10,000th new car at its Epping assembly plant in Melbourne, Australia.

The vehicle, a 2024 Nissan Patrol Warrior, came down Premcar’s Epping assembly line this morning.

The Gun Metallic 4×4 SUV was met with applause from the company’s large manufacturing and engineering teams and was broadcast live on television.

CEO and Engineering Director at Premcar, Bernie Quinn said this represents another great day for Australian manufacturing.

“Since 1996, Premcar has secondary manufactured more than 200,000 new vehicles in Australia – and this number keeps growing.

“Australia’s car-making know-how is highly sought-after by major car brands. Premcar’s ability to maximise the appeal of global and regional new-car model lines in different countries is long-established.

“Australia is the perfect example of how re-engineering and secondary manufacturing popular makes and models for local tastes can quickly grow a car brand’s new-vehicle sales,” said Quinn.

Premcar is approaching its 30th year of new-car engineering and manufacturing operations.

Following a management buyout by the company’s current two Australian owners 12 years ago, Premcar’s sales are 15 times in size today.