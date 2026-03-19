When CAPS joined the global Ingersoll Rand family in 2024, the company expanded its access to Ingersoll Rand’s global offering of air, fluid, energy and medical technologies.

Enhancing industrial productivity and efficiency, the company’s delivery of air and power solutions is also underpinned by the financial strength of Ingersoll Rand. With 10 branches nationwide, CAPS’ dedicated team brings together great service, with expert advice, support and

spare parts.

This allows for a 24/7 maintenance and breakdown service that ensures clients’ operations run smoothly and minimise any downtime. Scheduled maintenance is also able to be packaged under the CAPS Care programs, enhancing the service and support experience for clients with a range of diagnostic and maintenance programs to maximise the operational performance of the air compressors.

Throughout the operational life of equipment, CAPS Care provides clients with ongoing warranty, parts and service plans, ensuring the greatest value for managing assets. Scheduled air compressor maintenance, as well as using predictive analytics, helps prevent unexpected interruptions in production.

Five types of CAPS Care programs have been established to cater for different requirements. Packaged Care allows businesses to purely focus on maximising operation while keeping equipment covered. With scheduled maintenance and predictive analytics, it helps prevent production disruptions and covers new equipment with total extended warranty coverage.

With extended air-end warranty for new Ingersoll Rand Equipment, Planned Care provides predictable maintenance, diagnostics, and detects early problems.

If you believe you have the service capability but want regular access to genuine OEM parts, then, Parts Care, is most suited and can be setup as either automated shipments or a reminder plan for businesses that believe they have the service capability but want regular access to genuine OEM parts.

Performance Care helps businesses to predict problems before they occur by providing predictable maintenance, diagnostics, and access to CAPS Insights for early problem detection.

The latest edition to the program is Power Care, a specialised service program for power generation equipment, Power CARE delivers reliability maintenance to support the range of CAPS delivered power generation equipment, plus other existing power generation assets, Power CARE helps reduce your operating costs by ensuring your equipment is maintained and performing at its peak efficiency.

Engineered to suit

Ensuring the air and power outputs and management are perfectly matched to clients’ requirements are key elements in CAPS’ custom-built systems. Complete solutions are designed and developed by CAPS in-house engineering team, with project configuration and delivery supported through its Australian ISO9001 accredited manufacturing facility.

This expertise also enables CAPS, where possible, to integrate new technology into clients’ existing installations, enhancing the operational performance and life of equipment and infrastructure. The CAPS Engineering team manages the total design, development and manufacturing of specialised compressor, generator and blower packages. This unique capability includes calibration and testing, helping to fast-track site installation so users can simply plug and play. The custom-built systems, including containerised and acoustic enclosures, are bespoke to each clients’ requirements.

Rental equipment to keep you operating

CAPS can also get clients operational without big capital costs with its competitively priced, turnkey air and power rental solutions. Keeping operations running smoothly all year round, the company offers short and long-term rental of compressors and generators across Australia. Ideal for special projects, seasonal peak demand requirements and covering any operational breakdowns. CAPS has an extensive fleet positioned nationwide, providing flexibility and availability.

Global technology, suited to local conditions

The national footprint of CAPS means the team are working in the same time zones as clients. They are on hand to support customers through the entire process, from understanding their requirements, offering suggestions and providing advice, to ultimately delivering the solutions they need. This all means that CAPS customers get quality, global technology, that is suited to Australian operating conditions, and all backed with local service and support.



