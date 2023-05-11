Manufacturers’ Monthly finds out about CAPS’ exciting new range of rotary screw compressors and why they are saving manufacturers on total ownership costs.
The world of industrial manufacturing is constantly evolving, and so are the machines and equipment that power it. Compressors are an essential piece of machinery in many industries, and the introduction of our new BMF range of high energy-efficient rotary screw compressors with variable speed drive (VSD) technology and permanent magnet motors are set to revolutionise the way manufacturers operate.
Energy efficiency and reducing your carbon footprint is a critical goal for any business. This is why CAPS has introduced our new range of rotary screw compressors packed with the latest energy saving technology which translates in to reduced energy costs and less impact on the environment.
This new compressor range is designed to provide maximum energy efficiency and performance, while also reducing operating costs. The VSD technology allows the compressor to adjust its speed to match the demand of the system, reducing energy consumption and lowering costs.
Additionally, the permanent magnet motor eliminates the need for energy-consuming mechanical devices, further increasing energy efficiency.
Another benefit of this new compressor is its low maintenance and easy-to-use design. The compressor is equipped with advanced monitoring and control systems that provide real- time data on performance and energy consumption, allowing for easy and efficient maintenance. The compressor is also built with a user-friendly interface, making it easy to operate and manage.
But energy efficiency and ease of maintenance are not the only benefits of this new compressor range. It also offers several other features that make it an ideal choice for any industrial application. For example, it has a low noise level, making it perfect for use in noise-sensitive environments. It also has a compact design that makes it easy to install in tight spaces.
Our new BMF range is affordable and built to last. With a 2-year warranty on the complete unit and a lifetime warranty on the airend* you can have the peace of mind you are buying a quality product which will keep you up and running.
All the compressors in this range come standard with a variable speed drive (VSD) and a permanent magnet motor.
Variable speed drive high efficiency permanent magnet drive motor
The Interior Permanent Magnet (IPM) motor uses DC power via an inverter to seamlessly speed up and slow down the compressor to match your air demands. The motor is a specially designed dual-housing oil-cooled motor.
The airend lubricant also cools the motor in a design in which the two housings are incorporated into one, with space left for an oil channel between the inner and outer housing.
This design helps cool the motor more efficiently than the traditional air-cooling fan system and reduces power consumption (15- 45kw). The airend and motor use a simple morse connection which is easy for installation and dismantling.
Some of the other advantages with the IPM motor are:
- Soft start
- Highest motor efficiency, even outperforming IE3 efficiency levels
- Variable range of 30-100 per cent
- No off-load running (37kw – 45kw)
- Direct Drive (1:1 ratio) – eliminates gearing or transmission losses
Controlling the compressor
Right across the BMF range. They are fitted with the same designed specifically for these machines and use Inovance vector VSD control technology.
- Operation screen readings for Pressure/Temperature
- Power/Frequency/Run hours/Compressor status
- Day time scheduling Start /Finish
- Master slave operation
- Stop/start remote
- Service intervals/Alarm with service provider details
- Date and Time
- Digital graphs showing usage data (wave form data)
- Total KW per hour usage reading
- Operating temperatures-20°C~+60°C
- Fault diagnostic read out with problem solving diagnostics
- Fault History
- Monitoring alarms
- Supports MODBUS RTU protocol
Product support
SPARE PARTS
CAPS fully support our range with genuine spare parts and regular maintenance items stocked across our 10 branches around Australia.
SERVICE
CAPS has you fully covered with maintenance and servicing of this equipment via our fully trained service technicians who service all parts of Australia near and far.