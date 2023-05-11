The world of industrial manufacturing is constantly evolving, and so are the machines and equipment that power it. Compressors are an essential piece of machinery in many industries, and the introduction of our new BMF range of high energy-efficient rotary screw compressors with variable speed drive (VSD) technology and permanent magnet motors are set to revolutionise the way manufacturers operate.

Energy efficiency and reducing your carbon footprint is a critical goal for any business. This is why CAPS has introduced our new range of rotary screw compressors packed with the latest energy saving technology which translates in to reduced energy costs and less impact on the environment.

This new compressor range is designed to provide maximum energy efficiency and performance, while also reducing operating costs. The VSD technology allows the compressor to adjust its speed to match the demand of the system, reducing energy consumption and lowering costs.

Additionally, the permanent magnet motor eliminates the need for energy-consuming mechanical devices, further increasing energy efficiency.

Another benefit of this new compressor is its low maintenance and easy-to-use design. The compressor is equipped with advanced monitoring and control systems that provide real- time data on performance and energy consumption, allowing for easy and efficient maintenance. The compressor is also built with a user-friendly interface, making it easy to operate and manage.