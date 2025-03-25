CAPS: Delivering the solutions needed to maintain air quality

CAPS delivers complete solutions supported through its Australian ISO9001 accredited manufacturing facility. Images: CAPS

CAPS continue to provide compressed air and power solutions that deliver the required performance outcomes to avoid any inefficiency or downtime in operations.

Choosing the right compressed air or power solution is more than just delivering the required performance outcomes that an operation needs, it ensures a client has the necessary service and support available to keep things performing at their optimum.

Because any inefficiency or downtime has a costly impact on businesses and industry leaders, CAPS Australia offers multiple ways to achieve successful operational outcomes.

Delivering compressed air and power generation solutions across Australia, CAPS has a range of products and brands to provide air and power solutions that are suitable for local operating requirements. World-renowned partner brands such as Ingersoll Rand, AIRMAN, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Sauer, Pedro Gil, Next Turbo Technologies and many more feature in the CAPS designed solutions.

Whether clients are looking for a reciprocating, rotary screw, oil-free rotary screw, portable diesel or centrifugal air compressor, CAPS’ solutions are engineered around clients’ needs, with a commitment to delivering low-cost industrial air compressors that are engineered to last.

CAPS’ Centrifugal Compressors national product manager, Juan Kotze, said the varied demands of manufacturing industries generally requires systems that are designed and configured to the end-user application.

“Our name demonstrates our commitment to delivering the complete air and power solutions (CAPS) that our customers need, backed by the skills, service and national footprint that provides local support,” said Kotze.

Oil-free compressors

The manufacturing, food and pharmaceutical sectors require a range of specialised ‘Class Zero’ air quality compressors that meet standards according to ISO 8753-1:2010.

CAPS’ compressed air solutions supply clean, dry air to comply with safety, quality and hygiene standards. The ideal approach to achieving and maintaining this air purity is to minimise the risk of contamination in the first place by using oil-free compressors.

Though they can come with a higher initial capital cost, oil-free compressors offer long-term benefits associated with less ancillary equipment and servicing, as well as a reduction of risk, often making them a more valuable investment.

CAPS Australia meets this requirement with its range of ISO Class 0 oil-free compressors, guaranteeing 100 per cent oil free air for industrial applications.

For larger scale applications, CAPS has a full range of oil-free centrifugal compressors as well as rotary screw compressors from 37kW to 355kW in either fixed or variable speed. These machines are versatile and tailor-made, so there are many factors to weigh up when choosing the right compressor. Elements such as size, speed control, continuous or intermittent usage, portability, and site operating conditions including altitude and ambient temperature, can all impact which system will suit a client’s needs. CAPS also offer experts that can help people assess their requirements to find them the perfect match.

On a smaller scale, CAPS can offer scroll compressors in an all-in-one solution with a dryer, storage tank and compressor in a single unit, keeping the real estate of the system as compact as possible. This smaller footprint translates to higher efficiency, a key component when choosing the right compressed air system, particularly as energy prices continue to climb across the country. Offered as a single phase from 1.5kW – 2.2 kW or three phase from 3.7kW to 7.5kW, CAPS suggests this integrated solution as suitable for smaller applications requiring oil-free air. Setups can be configured to support an array of end process needs.

Cost-effective solutions

Due to their lower initial costs, many manufacturers opt instead to use oil-lubricated compressors with air treatment processes downstream.

From 5kW through to 315kW, there are many technologies and brands to choose from, meaning it can be quite challenging to evaluate different compressors and select the best technology for a system. CAPS offers a suite of compressed air solutions and has the expertise to help clients choose the right equipment to suit their needs. The company understands that every application is unique, which is why it offers customised solutions and provides ongoing support to ensure optimal performance.

“Our teams are local, meaning our customers interact directly with experienced product managers who have years of compressed air industry expertise, to ensure we understand their requirements, something that other OEMs struggle to provide because their technical support is overseas,” said Kotze.

“We work to understand the specific operational requirements, offering recommendations, providing technically sound advice and ultimately delivering customers the solutions they need.”

Air treatment

Air dryers are essential in meeting the air quality requirements that are critical throughout the manufacturing sector.

Air dryers help to remove moisture from compressed air systems, decreasing the humidity and preventing bacteria from growing, as well as warding off rust and extending the life of the machine. Desiccant air dryers are popular for industrial applications and processes that require extremely dry air between -40˚ C to -70˚ C, where a desiccant material such as silica gel, molecular sieve or activated alumina is housed in a chamber through where the compressed air passes, absorbing the moisture.

Now dry, the air must also be cleaned before it can be compliant with relevant standards. Specialised filters use a variety of technologies – including coalescing and adsorption – to remove dust, oil, and other contaminants from compressed air systems. Reliable and customisable, they are available in various sizes and configurations to meet your specific needs.

The at-scale generation of nitrogen to support operational needs is a challenge for which CAPS Australia has solutions. Experienced in delivering engineered nitrogen (N2) generation systems, CAPS can configure the equipment needed to support on-site demands. Producing dependable and economical supplies of nitrogen, the systems allow users to generate the quantity and purity of nitrogen necessary for any application on site.

Reliable and timely power generation

CAPS Australia has been entrusted to provide reliable power for a range of applications such as manufacturing, healthcare, data centres, water treatment, landfills and independent power stations, underpinned by high performance and fuel-efficient equipment.

As an Australian supplier of AIRMAN products, and the official Australian distributor for the Mitsubishi Generator Series (MGS), CAPS can deliver the power generation solution needed to underpin operations.

Operational flexibility

Whether it is worksite power, farming activities, mobile or remote operations, the AIRMAN range of industrial diesel-powered generators are the smart choice for a reliable source of energy.

AIRMAN diesel compressors and generators are designed, engineered and manufactured in Japan and are renowned for their precision engineering, reliability and fuel efficiency.

Partnering with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine System Asia (MHIES-A), the Mitsubishi Generator Series (MGS) delivers reliable and excellent performance, supplying power during emergencies and acting as a backup for critical operations.

Systems designed to suit an application

CAPS delivers complete solutions, designed and developed by its in-house engineering team and supported through its Australian ISO9001-accredited manufacturing facility. The custom-built systems are matched to clients’ requirements. This expertise also enables CAPS, where possible, to integrate new technology into existing installations, enhancing the operational performance and life of equipment and infrastructure.

The CAPS Engineering team manages the total design, development and manufacturing of specialised one-off compressor, generator and blower packages. This unique capability includes calibration, testing, monitoring and recording of critical data for a range of plants and equipment. The in-house capabilities help fast-track site installation so users can simply plug and play.

Local skills and support with global knowledge

Founded in Western Australia in 1980, CAPS joined the Ingersoll Rand family in 2024, expanding its access to Ingersoll Rand’s global offering of innovative and mission-critical air, fluid, energy and medical technologies that enhance industrial productivity and efficiency.

With 10 branches nationwide, the dedicated CAPS team delivers great service, expert advice, support and spare parts. The team’s 24/7 maintenance and breakdown service ensure customers’ operations run smoothly and reliably.

The national footprint means CAPS has experienced and skilled teams working in the same time zones as its clients, enhancing their support to customers through the entire process – from understanding their requirements, offering suggestions and providing advice, to delivering the solutions they need.

Their knowledge is continually updated, and they have the model-by-model understanding to fix a generator first time, every time. Whether it is one generator or a complex system with multiple pieces of equipment, CAPS’ technicians will give the advice needed to ensure continuous operation.

The support continues throughout the equipment’s operational life, with CAPS CARE providing clients with ongoing warranty, parts and service plans, ensuring the greatest value for managing assets. Scheduled air compressor maintenance, as well as using predictive analytics, helps prevent unexpected interruptions in production. CAPS CARE maximises equipment uptime and takes any hassle out of equipment maintenance.

Safety compliance and rental equipment

Safety is a core value of CAPS and its goal is to never put people, plants or the environment at risk. From design to manufacture, installation and maintenance the company’s equipment and technicians will enhance any necessary safety requirements.

CAPS can also get clients operational without big capital costs by delivering its competitively priced, turnkey rental solutions. Keeping operations running smoothly all year round, CAPS offers short- and long-term rental of compressors and generators across Australia. They are suitable for special projects, seasonal peak demand requirements and covering any operational breakdowns, renting provides flexibility to suit a client’s needs.

With experience in renting equipment, CAPS has a fleet of units ready for immediate dispatch from local hubs that satisfy a range of applications, including mining, all while ensuring top quality equipment and high standards of customer service.

Global technology suited to local conditions

Utilising quality products with proven reliability, CAPS’ range of industrial equipment provide customers with access to the best technologies in:

Rotary screw and centrifugal air compressors.

Portable diesel air compressors.

Power generators.

Industrial filtration.

Air blowers.

Gas generators (oxygen and nitrogen).

Air treatment equipment including custom built heavily engineered vessels.

Engineered packages to suit customer’s needs and location.

Parts and accessories.

CAPS delivers global technology, suited to Australian conditions, backed by local service.

Get in touch with the CAPS team on 1800 800 878 or check out www.caps.com.au