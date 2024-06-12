CAPS Australia attains ISO certifications!

Image: CAPS Australia

CAPS Australia is proud to announce its recent ISO certifications in Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (ISO 45001:2018) and Environmental Management Systems (ISO 14001:2015) for its Perth and Sydney branches.

With a company history that spans more than four decades, CAPS has grown to be Australia’s largest independent compressed air and power generation provider. As an independent company, CAPS Australia has the flexibility to deliver global leading products that are suited to Australian operating environments.

CAPS has proven itself as a trusted partner, supplying and supporting tailored air compressor systems, power generation solutions and nitrogen generation sets to the mining, agriculture and food manufacturing sectors.

ISO certification is an internationally recognised standard that demonstrates an organisation’s commitment to maintaining high standards in various aspects of operations. ISO 45001:2018 focuses on Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, ensuring a safe and healthy workplace for employees and stakeholders. Meanwhile, ISO 14001:2015 emphasises Environmental Management Systems, highlighting a company’s efforts to minimise its environmental impact and promote sustainability.

These certifications reflect our dedication to upholding environmental responsibility and ensuring the health and safety of our employees and stakeholders. They complement our existing ISO 9001 Quality Management System, enhancing our overall commitment to delivering superior products and services.

At CAPS Australia, safety, sustainability, and quality are fundamental principles. These certifications validate our efforts and inspire us to innovate further. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated team whose hard work and dedication have made this achievement possible. Together, we look forward to continuing our journey, setting new benchmarks and making a positive impact in the world around us.

A Western Australian company that has grown to have ten branches Australia-wide, CAPS works alongside partner brands to deliver competitively priced, turnkey solutions that will help keep your operations running smoothly all year round. The extensive range of industrial equipment features world-renowned brands including Ingersoll Rand, AIRMAN, KOHLER, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Pedro Gil, FST, Beko, and CAPS’ own brand.

Leading the industry in service and solutions, CAPS makes it easy for customers to get expert advice, support and spare parts. Backed by 24/7 service for maintenance and breakdowns, CAPS is committed to keeping customers operating.

