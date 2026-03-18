Capral Aluminium is marking 90 years of Australian manufacturing in 2026, highlighting a history closely tied to the development of the nation’s aluminium industry and broader industrial base.

The company’s origins date back to 1936, with the establishment of the British Aluminium Company’s Australian operations and the formation of the Australian Aluminium Company. Over subsequent decades, the business operated under several names, including Australuco and Alcan Australia, before becoming Capral Aluminium in 1995.

From its earliest years, the company played a key role in building local aluminium capability. Operations at the Granville works in New South Wales during the 1940s laid the groundwork for Australia’s aluminium rolling and extrusion industries. The first delivery of locally produced aluminium sheet was recorded on 10 June 1941, followed shortly by locally produced extrusions, supplying both wartime and post-war manufacturing.

As demand grew, the company expanded its footprint nationwide, supporting industries such as construction, transport, packaging, marine and automotive manufacturing. Its aluminium products have been used in major architectural projects, heavy vehicle and marine transport, and large-scale energy and infrastructure developments.

An important chapter came in 1969 with the commencement of production at the Alcan Kurri Kurri aluminium smelter in New South Wales. The facility supplied locally produced primary aluminium to support downstream manufacturing and became a significant contributor to Australia’s aluminium supply chain.

Capral’s modern structure has been shaped by a series of acquisitions and integrations, including Comalco’s distribution and extrusion operations in 1995, Crane Aluminium in 2005 and OneSteel Aluminium in 2013. These moves strengthened its national supply network and broadened its product offering.

Today, Capral operates a national network of extrusion plants, finishing facilities and distribution centres, making it Australia’s largest aluminium extrusion manufacturer and distributor. Its products serve sectors ranging from construction and renewable energy to defence and advanced manufacturing.

chief executive officer and managing director Tony Dragicevich said the milestone recognised the people and partnerships behind the company’s longevity.

“Reaching 90 years of Australian manufacturing is a significant achievement and one that reflects the dedication of generations of employees, customers and partners who have contributed to Capral’s success,” Mr Dragicevich said. “Our business has evolved through many chapters. Throughout that history, one thing has remained constant, a commitment to manufacturing in Australia and supporting the industries that rely on locally produced aluminium.”

He said aluminium would remain central to Australia’s future. “Aluminium is one of the most versatile and sustainable materials available today. It has shaped our transport systems, our buildings and our infrastructure for decades, and it will continue to play a critical role in energy transition, renewable technologies and modern construction,” he said.

Capral plans to mark the anniversary throughout 2026 with events, site celebrations and a commemorative publication documenting its history.