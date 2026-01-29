Fenestrate has blended innovative design, quality assurance, and collaboration with Capral Aluminium to deliver precision aluminium window fabrication since 2017.

When it comes to precision, performance and partnership, Victorian-based window and façade manufacturer Fenestrate has built its name on a foundation of quality engineering and collaboration. Established as a design and installation company before moving into fabrication, the business has grown into a specialist manufacturer for complex commercial and architectural projects across Australia.

At the heart of that evolution is a long-standing partnership with Capral Aluminium, whose range of extrusions and technical support has become integral to Fenestrate’s operations. From high-rise curtain walls to bespoke residential glazing, Capral’s aluminium products underpin the company’s capability to deliver window frame projects of every scale and specification.

“From house lots using Urban Plus revealed windows to 250mm deep Flashline sections, curtain walls and custom extrusions – we do it all,” said Fred Cooper, manager at Fenestrate. “We use Capral for all different types of projects, from 10-storey office buildings to architectural homes.”

From design to fabrication: a challenging transition

Fenestrate’s journey into full-scale fabrication marked a turning point for the business. Having spent years on the design and installation side, the transition into manufacturing required a shift in process control, quality assurance and technical knowledge. Cooper admitted the process was stressful, despite the simple appearance of windows.

“A drain hole even a few millimetres off can cause leaks, and every part of the process needs precision,” he said.

This move has seen the company’s compact, but capable team invest in technology, machinery and training to bring fabrication in-house. This technology – including software – has become a cornerstone of Fenestrate’s production model.

An example of this is a digital quality assurance platform Fenestrate now uses called VisiBuild. This system tracks every stage of manufacturing through photos and digital records, ensuring traceability and accountability across the business. From cutting to sealing the joints of frames, to hardware and drain holes – everything gets documented to a point where on one job in Sandringham, the company had around 100,000 photos. The system has not only improved quality but also strengthened client relationships.

“On one site, our QA data actually proved that issues were caused by another trade, not us,” said Cooper. “It really does save time. The builder ended up adopting VisiBuild on future projects after seeing what we could do with it.”

Partnership built on trust and innovation

Alongside technology, Fenestrate has built a strong relationship with Capral Aluminium, who it now sees as more than a supplier. According to Cooper, the two companies share a relationship defined by open communication, technical collaboration and mutual respect – from product testing and design feedback to custom extrusion development.

“We’ve only ever fabricated with Capral’s Aluminium,” Cooper said. “They’ve got a solution for everything you could possibly need – whether it’s screening for a basketball court or a façade detail. It’s a one-stop shop, and they’re Australian. That’s important to us.”

This partnership extends to product innovation. Fenestrate often works with Capral’s technical team to refine designs or create bespoke profiles for architectural applications. Cooper said this sometimes involves sending the company CAD files for a custom extrusion, and also building the die and extruding the product, which are more often than not hard to make. Despite the difficulty, he said Capral always does it, and never says no.

“They ask us what we need, and if there’s demand, they make it happen. You can’t do that with other suppliers – and they’ve got the resources to back it up,” he said.

Capral’s commitment to testing and product performance is another area where the partnership shines. Fenestrate regularly engages with Capral’s technical department to witness testing and discuss design considerations for new products. One of these offerings is water inundation testing, which has seen Fenestrate clients do on-site hose testing, often beyond what the window is designed for, but Capral windows are still surpassing the tests. Seeing how they fabricate to withstand those pressures helps Cooper and his team improve their own methods.

Cooper recently visited to observe the testing of Capral’s new Panoramic Door, a slimline, minimalist sliding system designed for maximum glass visibility.

“There isn’t an Australian-made version of this door,” he said “The European ones are complex and hard to get locally, but Capral’s kept it simple and clean. You can tell they’ve listened to fabricators.”

A defining feature of Fenestrate’s experience with Capral is access to the right people – from local representatives to the technical engineers behind the products. Cooper said it’s convenient to talk directly to the technical department, who are the ones designing the windows, not just selling aluminium. Having that line of communication has made a large difference for the company.

“He’ll answer the phone any time. He makes the effort, and he helps us out when we’re in a bind,” said Cooper.

Alongside its aluminium offerings and support, Fenestrate relies on Logical, a German-developed software platform integrated with Capral Aluminium’s product library. Cooper said the company would never have found the system without Capral, with its inclusion of Capral’s full systems being a deciding factor in choosing the software.

Logical handles everything from estimating and drafting to production, allowing seamless flow from design approval to fabrication. Cooper said if you draw a window for estimating and it’s approved, you just click a button – it goes straight to the saw, prints a barcode, and all the machining’s done automatically. He said it is a factor in allowing the team to not have to think about holes or hardware but instead focus on assembly and deliveries.

“It’s really powerful software for us,” said Cooper. “They introduced it to us about eight years ago, and as the software’s developed, we’ve developed with it. All our hinges, locks and strikes are pre-set, so production is quicker and more accurate.”

Fenestrate’s growth has been defined by its ability to take on technically demanding projects. The company’s portfolio spans data centres, redevelopments and high-end residential builds, each presenting unique design and engineering challenges.

The company, working alongside Capral, has recently taken on two challenging projects and passed in flying colours. One of these was surrounding the NEXTDC in Tullamarine, where Fenestrate used Capral’s curtain wall system and had to manage deflections of up to 60mm because of counter-levers and lateral movement.

“The engineering was intense – we were in meetings every day for months,” said Cooper.

Another standout project was Morris Moor in Moorabbin, the transformation of the old Philip Morris cigarette factory into a contemporary commercial precinct. This involved the use of massive panels for skylights, external windows, auto doors – all in Capral suites. He insisted that the fact that everything landed at once made the project come together quickly and “look amazing”.

Backing Australian manufacturing

Cooper emphasised that Fenestrate’s success comes down to its close-knit group where collaboration and knowledge-sharing are part of the daily rhythm. Cooper credits this culture for the company’s steady growth and ability to take on complex projects. Staff retention is high, with many long-term team members who understand every detail of the company’s systems.

“The people who’ve been with us from the start know everything back to front,” he said. “They know how we want things done – honestly, they know how it should be done better than us sometimes.”

Cooper also attributed the businesses success to its partnership with Capral, something he described as a larger commitment to supporting Australian Industry. He admitted the experience when going to Capral’s Campbellfield site and seeing the billets of aluminium being turned to molten metal and pushed through the press right in front of you is rewarding.

“People come from all over the world to work on those dies. It’s a pretty cool place, and it’s something we want to support. We couldn’t do what we do without them,” he said.

As Fenestrate continues to expand its project portfolio and refine its in-house systems, that partnership remains the backbone of its success – built on shared innovation, trust and a commitment to Australian manufacturing.

“Capral back us, and we back them,” Cooper said. “It’s a partnership that works – and one that keeps helping us grow.”