Cancer treatment facility opens in VIC

Image: Khunatorn/stock.adobe.com

The Victorian Government has launched a new world-leading cancer treatment facility in Victoria, positioning the state as a global centre for medical manufacturing innovation.

On Tuesday, minister for industry and advanced manufacturing Colin Brooks officially opened IDT Australia’s Ehrlich Bioconjugation Centre in Boronia – the first Australian facility accredited to manufacture Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), a breakthrough treatment offering targeted cancer therapy.

Described as a “biological missile”, ADCs use precision-targeted chemotherapy to attack cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. They have proven especially effective for breast cancers, including metastatic, HER2-positive, and triple-negative types.

“Producing them in Victoria will make it easier for Australians to access this life-saving treatment,” Brooks said.

The global ADC market is expected to grow to US$140 billion in the next 15 years, potentially replacing 30 to 50 per cent of traditional chemotherapy treatments. Victoria’s new facility will support clinical trials, commercial production, and ongoing R&D in the field.

The project has been supported by the Victorian Government and will create 88 high-skilled local jobs. It complements the state’s $21.4 billion health technologies sector, which employs over 51,000 people and contributes $3.8 billion in pharmaceutical exports.

“This world-class facility puts Victoria at the forefront of groundbreaking cancer treatment innovation, saving lives and bolstering our sovereign advanced manufacturing capabilities,” Brooks said.

Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs Danny Pearson added, “This new facility will not only support more highly skilled jobs right in the heart of Boronia, it will save countless lives.”

IDT Australia CEO Paul McDonald said the facility enables Victoria “to progress novel ADCs from discovery to treatments that can save lives”.