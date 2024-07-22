Call for inclusive training approach to revolutionise EV Education

teksomolika/stock.adobe.com

Independent Registered Training Organisations (RTOs) are being urged to join the initiative in an effort to increase the impact of Australia’s new Electric Vehicle (EV) Centre of Excellence.

The Independent Tertiary Education Council Australia (ITECA) emphasised the importance these independent providers play to deliver diverse, industry-aligned training solutions nationwide.

The Centre of Excellence aims to pioneer innovative training pathways and apprenticeships in the EV industry.

Alongside initial partnerships with public TAFEs and major industry players such as Tesla and Komatsu, ITECA advocates for broader collaboration to enhance knowledge exchange and resource sharing.

ITECA has applauded the collaborative efforts of the Australian and ACT governments in establishing the EV Centre of Excellence.

However, it stresses that for the initiative to reach its full potential, it must include independent RTOs alongside public TAFE institutions.

CEO of ITECA, Troy Williams, highlighted the importance of this inclusion.

“Independent RTOs offer specialised training programs crucial for meeting the evolving demands of the EV sector,” said Williams.

“Their flexibility and industry connections ensure graduates are equipped with cutting-edge skills essential for the future workforce. By integrating independent RTOs, we can create a robust educational ecosystem that adapts swiftly to industry needs.”

ITECA has petitioned Federal and Territory Skills Ministers to establish mechanisms for engaging industry-associated RTOs, such as those linked with the Motor Traders Association.

They propose redesignating the centre as a “VET Electric Vehicle Centre of Excellence” to reflect its comprehensive training offerings.

“Incorporating independent RTOs into the newly designated Centre will cater to a broader spectrum of learners and employers,” said Williams.

“This ensures Australia’s workforce is adeptly skilled to drive innovation and growth in the EV sector.”

The push for inclusivity in EV education demonstrates a pivotal moment for Australia, aiming not just to meet current industry demands but to prepare for future advancements in electric mobility.