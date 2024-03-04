Cairns steel fabricator business bolstered with manufacturing grant

Image: CSF Industries

A Queensland state Government manufacturing grant will enable Cairns manufacturer, CSF Industries to purchase Shotblaster equipment that will expand the manufacturing capacity and grow the business, resulting in as many as 15 new jobs over the next five years.

CSF Industries services the local construction sector, offering steel fabrication, roofing services, coating and finishes, engineering, lifting and transport, and logistics products and services.

Minster for manufacturing Glenn Butcher said, “CSF Industries is a fantastic example of locally made innovation and hard work. The business has gone from strength to strength, since it was founded in 1979, and this $720,000 grant will ensure they can continue to thrive.”

Purchasing the blasting equipment has been made possible thanks to more than $720,000 in funding from Round 5 of the Queensland Government’s Made in Queensland (MiQ) program.

CSF Industries director Sean Adams said, “This grant has enabled us to purchase new equipment that will help us grow, adding new jobs and benefiting the local economy.”

This will allow the CSF Industies to reduce blasting times by 67 per cent, allowing CSF to expand to new markets, such as the shipbuilding sector.

“This new equipment will mean CSF can significantly increase capacity in its blast and paint facility, reducing blasting times by 67 per cent in the first year, and enabling the business to take on a greater volume of work, and reducing lead times for customer,” said Butcher.

Made in Queensland is a highly successful grant program, that has helped over 100 businesses across Queensland, over 5 rounds, creating and supporting over 6,000 jobs.

Cairns MP Michael Healy said, “On top of the new jobs created, this growth will also ensure 129 full-time equivalent roles are retained and offer new training and upskilling opportunities for six staff over the next five years.”

The Made in Queensland grant program forms part of the suite of measures implemented by the Miles Government which has seen over $207 million invested into Queensland manufacturers and support programs.

This investment, which has benefitted businesses from the border, all the way to Far North Queensland, has created and supported over 7,000 jobs across the state.

By partnering with manufacturers, MiQ has also generated over $180 million in private sector investment, further proving that when we invest in growing our manufacturing sector, we grow the economy and create more jobs.