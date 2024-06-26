Cairns manufacturer bolstered by new grant

Image: bnenin/stock.adobe.com

A Queensland Government MiQ grant of $155,568 will enable Stratford cabinetry manufacturer, CCW Cabinet Works, to purchase equipment to increase production, improve efficiency, and grow overall capability.

The equipment consists of a Rover A CNC processing machine, Woodtech edgebander, and panel saw to streamline productivity. These new additions are estimated to add eight new full-time jobs over the next five years.

Manufacturing minister Glenn Butcher visited the business today and said that Queensland’s manufacturers are the best in the country.

“Queensland’s manufacturers are the best in the country and are leading the world, and we know our investment will generate new jobs and a stronger economy,” said Butcher.

“We know Queensland-made products are top-of-the-line and we want to ensure more regional Queensland manufacturers, like CCW, have the means to set themselves up for future growth and success.”

This funding is part of the $52 million in new and existing grant programs for Queensland manufacturers that was announced in the 2024-25 Queensland Budget.

The highly successful MiQ program has $20 million of new funding, taking the total investment for the MiQ program to $121.5 million.

These grants have been provided to manufacturers in Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Gladstone, Rockhampton, and Gold Coast regions.