Australian caravan manufacturer Crusader Caravans is reporting strong interest from first-time buyers as domestic travel continues to surge, prompting the company to refresh and promote its free Buyer’s Guide and Checklist ahead of peak holiday season demand.

With caravanning increasingly popular among Australians, local manufacturers have seen a spike in enquiries and online searches in recent weeks, particularly from buyers seeking advice on caravan types, features and towing requirements.

Award-winning Crusader Caravans, which manufactures its products in Victoria, said its updated Buyer’s Guide and Checklist typically attracts the highest number of downloads in the lead-up to summer. The guide is designed to help prospective buyers make informed decisions, covering topics such as layout options, key features, upgrades and vehicle compatibility, alongside practical tips from experienced caravan owners.

Crusader Caravans founder and chief executive Serge Valentino said the guide was intended to give Australians confidence, regardless of whether they ultimately purchased a Crusader model.

“As the Caravan Manufacturer of the Year, we consider it our responsibility to help Australians make confident, well-informed choices. Knowledge is power, as they say,” Valentino said.

“Many buyers worry about making the wrong choice and want real value and a product that will last. We’re on a mission to help as many Australians as possible enjoy the wonderful world of caravanning in the caravan that is right for them.”

Industry data highlights the scale of the caravanning boom. According to Tourism Research Australia, 15.2 million caravan and camping trips were taken in 2024, with 90 per cent of nights spent in regional Australia. Travellers spent $14 billion in total, including $10.6 billion while on the road, with 87 per cent of that expenditure occurring in regional areas. Caravan and campervan registrations also reached a record 859,000.

To respond to growing demand, Crusader has launched a second brand, Dreamhaven, aimed at more affordable entry-level options. The range includes the Tourline on-road caravans and SuperX off-road models, targeting first-time buyers seeking lower-cost alternatives.

The company has also partnered with BIG4 Holiday Parks, offering new Crusader and Dreamhaven owners access to special offers and discounts intended to add value and encourage travel.

“Australians love exploring the backroads because our country is vast, diverse and full of adventure,” Valentino said. “That spirit of discovery inspired us to launch Dreamhaven, partner with leading brands across the nation, and refresh our Buyer’s Guide and Checklist, to encourage Australians to embrace the caravanning lifestyle.

“Purchasing a caravan is a big decision for the whole family, but the right choice can provide years of affordable holidays and strong resale value. Our goal is to give Australians the confidence and guidance they need to make that choice with certainty.”

The Buyer’s Guide and Checklist is available at crusadercaravans.com.au/what-to-look-for-when-buying-a-caravan.