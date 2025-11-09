The Bulk Handling Technical Conference and Expo (Bulk 2026) are returning in 2026 with a fresh new format that blends the exhibition floor you know and love with a world-class technical conference.

Scheduled for 16-17 September 2026 at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, this biennial event will connect leading suppliers with senior decision makers, engineers, operators, procurement professionals, and contractors from across the country.

A newly added world-class technical conference will be curated by the experts at the Australian Society for Bulk Solids Handling (ASBSH), exploring the latest research, practical case studies, and innovations shaping the future of bulk materials handling across industries such as mining, agriculture, ports, food processing, construction, and manufacturing. Learn about everything from bulk solids behaviour and storage design to conveying solutions, dust control, and process optimisation.

Bulk 2026 tackles the big challenges facing the sector today: supporting food security and agricultural productivity, driving sustainable operations and emissions reduction, embracing automation and digitalisation, improving infrastructure and supply chain resilience, and fostering skills development and workforce safety.

The Australian Bulk Handling Awards will also be returning in 2026 – the nation’s only awards program dedicated exclusively to bulk solids handling. This prestigious evening celebrates innovation, excellence, and leadership, offering a relaxed networking environment where industry peers come together to recognise outstanding achievements and set new benchmarks. General manager of Events at Prime Creative Media, Siobhan Rocks said Bulk 2026 promises to be the must-attend event for the industry.

“Bulk 2026 is all about bringing the industry together, showcasing innovation, sharing knowledge, and celebrating the people and projects driving bulk handling forward,” Rocks said. “Whether you’re an engineer, operator, or supplier, Bulk 2026 offers insights and connections that you simply can’t get anywhere else.”

To learn more, visit https://bulkhandlingexpo.com.au