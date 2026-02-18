Bulk Expo has announced SRO Technology as a Platinum Sponsor of the event, with the Australian instrumentation and measurement specialists also confirmed as the Sponsor of the Networking Drinks.

A long-standing name in bulk-materials handling measurement and protection systems, SRO Technology’s sponsorship reinforces the company’s deep alignment with the technical, operational and engineering focus of Bulk Expo. The Networking Drinks, proudly hosted by SRO Technology, will provide a key opportunity for attendees to connect following the opening day of the expo and technical conference.

Since 1988, SRO Technology has supported bulk operations across Australia through precision measurement, conveyor protection and materials-handling instrumentation. At Bulk Expo, the company will showcase its revitalised Ramsey product range alongside its latest monitoring and protection technologies at Stand C17.

Siobhan Rocks, General Manager – Events at Prime Creative Media, said SRO Technology’s approach to engineering excellence and long-term industry partnerships made them a natural fit for Bulk Expo.

“Bulk Expo is all about real-world solutions for the challenges operators face every day, and SRO Technology is right there in the thick of it,” Rocks said.

“Their focus on measurement accuracy, site-level problem solving and engineering integrity aligns strongly with the audience we bring together.”

Rocks added that SRO’s support of both the exhibition and the networking program strengthens the overall event experience.

“Having SRO Technology come on board as a Platinum Sponsor and host the Networking Drinks is a genuine win for attendees. It creates meaningful opportunities for connection while reinforcing the technical depth and credibility of the event.”

SRO Technology’s participation closely aligns with the new technical conference running alongside Bulk Expo, including the ASBSH technical program, which brings together senior engineers, researchers and industry leaders to explore data-driven solutions and operational challenges across bulk handling environments.

David Steel, Chief Operating Officer at SRO Technology, said the event provides an ideal platform to engage directly with the engineering community.

“SRO Technology has always been about more than just supplying parts; we’re about solving the complex site-level problems. Whether it’s tackling flow properties, dust mitigation, or the latest in conveying solutions, we’re here to provide technical integrity where it matters most.”

Steel also highlighted the significance of 2026 for the company, off the back of a global two-year revival of the Ramsey product range – marking a major milestone for the sector following its discontinuation in 2023.

“We’d love for everyone to drop by Stand C17 during the expo to see the new-generation V1.5 Ramsey Flex, Oretronic IV Tramp Metal Detection system and the revitalised Pro-Line Conveyor Protection series in person and join us for the Networking Drinks hosted by SRO. It’s the perfect time to have a chat about how we can support your operations.”

The team is also looking forward to engaging with conference content focused on flow behaviour, conveying performance and wear challenges – areas central to SRO’s on-site engineering work.

Bulk Expo will bring together suppliers, operators, engineers and decision makers from across the bulk-materials handling supply chain, combining a comprehensive exhibition with a robust technical conference program and targeted networking opportunities.

The event will be held on 16-17 September 2026 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Catch up with peers and meet industry leaders at Bulk Expo. Get involved: https://bulkhandlingexpo.com.au/getinvolved/