The Bulk Handling Technical Conference & Expo (Bulk 2026) has announced the Australian Society for Bulk Solids Handling (ASBSH) as an official association partner for the event. Through this partnership, ASBSH will oversee the development of the technical conference program, bringing deep industry expertise and specialist insight to the agenda.

The conference, curated by senior experts from ASBSH, will present the latest research, real-world case studies, and emerging industrial innovations shaping the future of bulk materials handling. This technical forum will attract engineers, researchers, consultants, and global specialists, reinforcing Bulk Expo’s position as a leading destination for industry knowledge, innovation, and professional exchange.

ASBSH director Mark Jones said the association is thrilled to partner with Bulk Expo again and shape the technical program to bring fresh research, practical insights, and innovations from industry and academia to Australia’s bulk-handling professionals. He said this will, in turn, showcase real-world solutions and foster idea exchange.

“Bulk Expo remains a vital meeting point, and we look forward to delivering a program that drives smarter design, stronger technical knowledge, and better outcomes across the sector,” he said. “Some of the key conference themes include material-handling challenges, storage and handling, conveying, environmental considerations, transportation, modelling and simulation as well as dust monitoring and control.”

Bulk Expo organisers Prime Creative Media shared enthusiasm for the partnership. General manager of events at the company, Siobhan Rocks, said partnering with ASBSH allows Bulk Expo to deliver a conference program that is truly relevant and valuable to the industry.

“The association’s deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within bulk storage and handling will ensure delegates walk away with actionable insights and strategies to improve operations, efficiency, and safety,” she said.

Abstract submissions for the conference are now open and will close on Friday February 27 2026. Submissions are to be sent to Danielle.harris@newcastle.edu.au, with a 200-word summary including title and author.

Bulk Expo 2026 returns to Melbourne on September 16-17 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, bringing together suppliers, operators, and decision makers from across Australia. Attendees can expect a dynamic mix of exhibition, networking, and conference sessions designed to showcase the future of bulk materials handling.

To get involved with BULK2026, visit https://bulkhandlingexpo.com.au/