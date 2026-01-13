Twenty percent of every dollar spent in manufacturing is wasted, adding up to $8 trillion annually and contributing to 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

According to Forbes, this waste accounts for roughly 10 per cent of global GDP, a staggering figure that underscores the scale of the problem. A 20 per cent efficiency loss would typically trigger immediate concern. We’ve seen how organizations respond when faced with disruptions of a similar economic scale, mobilizing large-scale efforts to adapt operations that once seemed immovable. It stands to reason that the same level of urgency and innovation should be applied to eliminating this 20 per cent of excess waste. Recovering that value could spark a transformative shift across the manufacturing sector. Yet, curiously, that kind of response remains the exception rather than the rule.

Why is that the case? Well, it is partially due to the nature of this waste. It isn’t just about materials. It’s a complex mix of inefficiencies across the entire production lifecycle. Here’s how it breaks down on a larger scale:

Material Waste

Scrap and Defects: Components that fail quality checks or are damaged during production.

Overproduction: Making more than is needed due to inaccurate forecasting or batch processing.

Excess Inventory: Raw materials or finished goods that sit unused, often becoming obsolete.

Time Waste

Idle Equipment: Machines waiting for input or maintenance.

Manual Rework: Time spent fixing defects that could have been prevented with better process control.

Inefficient Processes: Poorly optimized workflows that slow down production.

Energy Waste

Overheating, Overcooling, or Over-processing: Using more energy than necessary due to lack of precision.

Unnecessary Transportation: Moving materials or products inefficiently within or between facilities.

Labor Waste

Underutilized Talent: Skilled workers spending time on repetitive tasks instead of value-added work.

Finally, the largest waste and most preventable barrier:

Disconnected from Data

Teams relying on manual methods like pen and paper or basic spreadsheets that can’t surface root causes, predict failures, or support data-driven decisions, leading to preventable errors, slower problem-solving, and missed opportunities for improvement.

So, maybe that’s exactly why so much waste persists. Solving manufacturing challenges is overwhelming and incredibly complex. And when complexity meets outdated tools, progress stalls. Even the most skilled teams struggle to make headway when they’re working without real-time insights or automated support. The result? A cycle of reactive decisions, repeated mistakes, and missed chances to optimize.

MANUAL METHODS, MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

These inefficiencies don’t just hurt the bottom line; they slow innovation and sustainability efforts. They also raise a critical question: what are we doing to address and solve them?

Despite the scale of the trillion-dollar problem, many manufacturers are still operating with outdated systems and disconnected processes. Manual data collection, siloed teams, and delayed decision-making are both inefficient and incredibly costly. These practices slow down innovation, obscure quality issues, and make it nearly impossible to respond to problems before they escalate.

Modern manufacturing demands more. It demands visibility, agility, and precision. And that starts with data.

WHEN EVERY DATA POINT DRIVES PROGRESS

Minitab helps manufacturers unlock the full potential of their data by bringing clarity to complexity and transforming scattered information into actionable insight. With the right tools in place, teams can monitor quality in real-time, identify trends before they become failures, and collaborate across departments to drive meaningful change.

This goes beyond just fixing what’s broken. It’s about building a foundation for continuous improvement. Minitab enables manufacturers to move from chasing problems to preventing them, from fragmented to connected, and from guesswork to confidence.

HOW MINITAB TACKLES MANUFACTURING WASTE

Quality Monitoring: With real-time SPC and automated alerts, teams can catch deviations early and prevent costly scrap and rework. Process Optimization: Advanced analytics help uncover bottlenecks and inefficiencies, streamlining workflows and reducing idle time. Predictive Insights: Machine learning models forecast potential failures and performance dips, allowing proactive maintenance and resource planning. Collaboration & Visibility: Centralized dashboards and reporting tools ensure that everyone from the shop floor to the C-suite is aligned and informed in real-time.

By integrating Minitab into daily operations, manufacturers gain the clarity needed to reduce waste, improve quality, and accelerate innovation. It’s not just about fixing problems, it’s about building the factory of the future, a more sustainable and efficient future for manufacturing.

INSIGHTS THAT KEEP PRODUCTION MOVING

Although manufacturing waste is a trillion-dollar problem, it’s also a trillion-dollar opportunity. Solving it requires more than awareness; it demands action. Manufacturers need more than data. They need clarity, speed, and confidence in every decision. That’s where Minitab makes the difference. By turning complexity into insight and insight into impact, Minitab empowers teams to improve quality and build a shop floor defined by continuous improvement.

Author – Alyssa Sarro