Harsh mining conditions demand more from your bearings. That’s why Motion recommends Timken solid-block housed units – a rugged, factory-assembled solution engineered for long life, easy installation, and total reliability.

When machinery is working hundreds of metres underground, the smallest failure can mean big trouble. Bearings in particular are a known weak point in mining operations – often exposed to dust, ground water, vibration, and heat that push standard units beyond their limits.

That’s where Timken’s solid-block housed bearing units come into their own.

“These are designed to thrive in extreme environments,” says Tony Tormey, Category Manager for Industrial Bearings at Motion. “In heavy industry – and especially in mining – we see a lot of premature bearing failure due to contamination or incorrect installation. Timken’s solid-block units are purpose-built to solve those problems.”

The secret lies in the construction. Unlike traditional split-housing units, Timken solid-block housed bearings are made from a single piece of cast steel. That gives them superior strength and rigidity under load. But just as importantly, each unit is assembled at the factory – with pre-set internal clearances, integrated seals, and a choice of shaft locking options. Timken’s latest shaft locking option, TAA, combines an adaptor sleeve, with a withdrawal nut, which is already pre-positioned at the back of the bearing, to locate the bearing on the sleeve, setting the internal radial clearance automatically.

“It’s a one-piece solution,” says Sean Young, General Manager for Regional Sales at Timken. “You don’t expose the bearings, when fitting the housing on-site, or manually measure the radial internal clearance. The TAA sleeve arrangement does this for the fitter, as it’s all been done for you at the factory. You just bolt it on to the mounting structure, tighten the TAA sleeve nut (externally), and the housing is ready for operation …

