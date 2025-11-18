RMIT University researchers are developing a smart wound dressing that uses nano sensors and reusable materials to monitor healing in real time.

Amid Australia’s push into medical technology, a team at RMIT University has developed a ‘smart’ wound-dressing that could transform how clinicians detect and treat chronic wounds. By combining nanotechnology, flexible electronics, and sustainable materials, the innovation targets the improvement of patient outcomes.

While still in its development stages, the project led by Dr Peter Francis Mathew Elango at the RMIT School of Engineering, has vast implications. If successful, the dressing could reduce the cost burden of chronic wounds, improve the quality of life for patients, and showcase the role of manufacturing in tackling some of healthcare’s toughest challenges.

Addressing a hidden epidemic

Chronic wounds may not grab headlines like cancer or heart disease, but they represent a growing health challenge. Chronic wounds are those that fail to heal properly within the expected timeframe, often due to underlying conditions such as diabetes, vascular disease, or infection. They can linger for months or even years, causing severe pain, reduced mobility, and in some cases, leading to amputations or life-threatening complications. For health systems, treating these wounds can be costly as it requires frequent monitoring, repeated dressing changes, and extended care from specialist clinicians.

“Chronic wounds are one of the silent burdens on healthcare,” Elango said. “They affect millions globally, and yet the treatment approach has not changed much in decades. We still rely heavily on manual inspection, which is time-consuming and resource intensive.”

Traditional methods require clinicians to remove dressings and visually inspect the wound, a process that not only slows healing by exposing tissue to air but also increases the risk of infection. For patients in rural or remote areas, or those with limited mobility, the need for frequent check-ups adds further challenges. This is where technology can make a difference.

The project began with a simple question: what if a wound-dressing could do more than cover an injury? What if it could monitor the wound environment, detect infection or delayed healing, and alert clinicians before problems escalated? The smart dressing developed by the team does this. At its core is a network of nano-sensors embedded within a flexible, biocompatible material, capable of tracking key indicators such as pH, temperature, and moisture levels to provide crucial insights into the healing process.

“The idea is to capture data from the wound bed without disturbing it,” said Elango. “Changes in pH or temperature can be early warning signs of infection. By detecting these changes, the dressing can provide real-time feedback to clinicians and patients, enabling faster and more targeted interventions.”

Unlike bulkier medical devices, the ultra-thin dressing flexes with the skin’s natural movement, offering a lightweight, comfortable, and user-friendly design. Once captured, data from the sensors can be transmitted wirelessly through Bluetooth to a handheld device or mobile app, giving healthcare professionals instant access to metrics. For patients, this could mean fewer unnecessary clinic visits and less disruption to their daily lives.

Designing for manufacturability and re-usability

The strength of the smart dressing lies not only in its potential health outcomes, but also in how it has been designed for scale. Because many medtech breakthroughs often stumble when they move from laboratory prototypes to mass production, Elango and his team have placed an emphasis on manufacturability.

“We’ve designed this with advanced manufacturing principles in mind from the outset,” he said. “The dressing is not a lab curiosity, it’s something we want to see produced at scale, at a price point that makes it viable for widespread clinical use. By using established techniques, we can avoid the bottlenecks that often limit medtech innovation.”

Key to the innovation’s scalability is material choice. The dressing is constructed using a silicon-based platform as the foundation, combined with copper composite for structural support and flexible polymers that house the nano-sensors. Elango said this combination ensures scalability, durability and safety while maintaining the flexibility needed for patient comfort.

“When you scale anything on a silicon platform in large volumes, the cost becomes a lot less,” he said. “We have combined this with copper, which since the stone age, has been known as a very biocompatible material. It’s got antimicrobial and biocompatible properties, so there’s not going to be any skin irritation or allergic reactions on the skin by using such a material as a platform for this patch.”

The use of recycled materials and the device’s reusability provide sustainability advantages, reducing the need for repeated dressing changes. This not only minimises material waste but also lowers the energy and resources tied to patient transport and clinical care. This a break of tradition as according to Elango, the healthcare industry has a large environmental footprint, driven by the energy-intensive nature of hospitals and the reliance on single-use plastics and other disposable medical consumables.

While the current focus is on chronic wounds, Elango said the underlying technology could be also adapted for other medical applications. The nano-sensors can, in principle, be tuned to detect a range of biomarkers – opening possibilities for monitoring infections, surgical sites, or even certain types of cancers.

“This is really a platform technology,” said Dr Elango. “We’re starting with wounds because the need is urgent, and the market is clear. But in the long term, the same principles could be applied to other areas of health monitoring.”

The projects potential impact on workforce development is another aspect to note. The dressing is being developed within RMIT’s School of Engineering, giving students hands-on experience in real-world medtech innovation. This is exactly the kind of skill set Elango believes we need to foster if Australia is to lead in advanced manufacturing.

“Our students are learning skills that are directly transferable to industry – from nanofabrication and materials testing to project management and regulatory knowledge,” said Elango. “That creates a pipeline of talent who can support Australia’s growing medtech manufacturing sector.”

The ambitious road to commercialisation

Despite the excitement, the team is cautious about timelines. The dressing is still at an early stage of development, with laboratory testing underway to validate sensor performance and biocompatibility. Clinical trials are the next step, and these will be essential in proving safety, accuracy, and efficacy before any regulatory approval.

“Medical devices must meet extremely high standards,” said Elango. “We are preparing for extensive testing, both in controlled lab environments and in clinical settings. Only once we have that data can we begin to talk about commercialisation.”

Of course, the road to commercialisation will not be simple. Regulatory approvals for medical devices are rigorous, requiring extensive data and often years of testing. Scaling up production to meet global demand will also pose challenges in terms of finding commercial partners alongside quality assurance, supply chain management, and distribution. But Elango remains undeterred.

“Every medical breakthrough faces hurdles. The key is to approach them systematically by building the evidence base, engaging with regulators early, and partnering with the right manufacturers. We believe this technology has the potential to make a real difference, and that’s what drives us forward,” he said.

Despite these hurdles, interest is already building with healthcare providers in Australia and abroad watching closely, drawn by the potential cost savings and improvements in patient care. With the chronic wound market growing as populations age and conditions like diabetes become more prevalent, the team is already in discussions with to potential partners who can bring expertise in large-scale fabrication, distribution, and regulatory pathways.

A sovereign med-tech manufacturing opportunity

The story of RMIT’s smart wound-dressing is about far more than a single product. Elango emphasised that it demonstrates how advanced manufacturing can address pressing social challenges and how Australia can strengthen sovereign capability in an expanding sector. It also reflects a broader redefinition of manufacturing itself. No longer limited to heavy industry, manufacturing today spans nanoscale devices, digital technologies, and sustainable infrastructure.

“Manufacturing is no longer just about making things. It’s about solving problems, improving lives, and building a future that is both innovative and sustainable,” Elango said.

For Australia, the project presents another test case for building sovereign capability in medtech manufacturing. In recent decades, much of the country’s medical device production has shifted offshore, driven by cost pressures and globalised supply chains. Elango sees the smart dressing as a chance – alongside numerous innovations we have seen over the last year – to continue reversing that trend.

“Australia has world-class research expertise and a highly skilled workforce. What we need is the infrastructure and investment to translate those ideas into manufactured products. By producing devices like this locally, we can reduce reliance on imports and build resilience in our healthcare supply chain,” he said.

If Australia can seize this opportunity, Elango believes the economic benefits could be substantial – not only through exports, but also by creating jobs and fostering new skills.

“Countries that invest in medtech manufacturing today will be the suppliers of choice for a decarbonising and digitising healthcare world tomorrow,” he said.

Small in size but vast in potential, the smart wound-dressing is a reminder that advances in manufacturing are not only forged in factories but crafted in innovations that fit in the palm of your hand.