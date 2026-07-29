Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capability has become central to the nation’s defence future, but what does it take for local manufacturers to compete on the global stage?

In this episode of the Manufacturers’ Monthly Podcast, editor Jack Lloyd speaks with Christopher Rule, general manager – defence, security and resilience at GME, about the company’s 65-year manufacturing journey and why it continues to build the majority of its products in Australia.

The conversation explores the importance of sovereign capability, advanced electronics manufacturing, RF communications, AUKUS opportunities, compliance as a competitive advantage, and how Australian manufacturers can position themselves to win work in increasingly complex defence supply chains.

Rule also shares his views on government policy, supporting medium-sized manufacturers, and why Australia’s engineering expertise gives the industry confidence for the decade ahead.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFy3QQseAQc