Building a stronger energy backbone

Wilson Transformer Company’s 167-tonne 375/400 MVA 300/21kV Power Transformer. Images: Wilson Transformer Company

In the pre-dawn darkness of a September morning, an industrial colossus began its odyssey across Australia’s eastern seaboard.

A 168-tonne “superload” transformer weighing embarked on a preciously coordinated 2500-kilometre journey.

This wasn’t merely moving machinery; it was a carefully orchestrated symphony of logistics that had been two years in the making. The Generator Step-Up transformer, crafted by Wilson Transformer Company (WTC), required a 60m super convoy — longer than an Olympic swimming pool — to navigate through three states.

For two and a half weeks, this mechanical leviathan marched its way from Melbourne’s suburbs to Queensland’s Stanwell Power Station.

The successful delivery doesn’t just represent a triumph of planning.

Ares Group were the transport providers, with Kennedy’s Trailers who manufactured the trailer in Victoria.

It’s a story of Victorian excellence.

It stands as a testament to Australia’s manufacturing muscle and logistical finesse, in an era when many believed such capabilities had waned.

The newly installed transformer, part of a $10 million investment, aimed at bolstering Queensland’s energy infrastructure.

As a backup at Stanwell, the transformer will enhance the stability of the National Electricity Market (NEM) and contribute to Queensland’s energy resilience.

Stanwell Power Station’s impressive 99.7 per cent reliability rating in 2023, this, made WTC — a company with deep roots in Australian manufacturing and delivery performance since 1933 — the natural choice for this critical component.

WTC’s involvement in this project highlights its pivotal role in Australia’s energy landscape.

With cutting-edge facilities in both regional Victoria and metropolitan Melbourne, WTC has become the country’s largest transformer manufacturer.

Today, it plays a key role in numerous essential infrastructure projects across both traditional and renewable energy sectors.

In the renewable energy space, WTC has been making substantial strides.

The company is engaged in significant projects like the Ryan Corner Wind Farm, where it will supply two 120 MVA (132/33kV) transformers.

Global Power Generation (GPG) Australia, developer of the wind farm, expressed optimism about the role of WTC in the project.

“We are delighted that Wilson Transformer Company will supply these two transformers to the Ryan Corner Wind Farm,” the company said.

“The renewable energy transition is well underway and there are significant opportunities for Australian companies to design and manufacture products and services to meet the rapidly growing demand.”

Beyond wind energy, WTC’s expertise spans across the renewable energy sector, including solar farms and battery storage systems. The company designs and manufactures integrated power solutions specifically for Australia’s growing renewable market. Its locally produced systems incorporate key components like inverters, transformers, and switchgear, supporting both the country’s clean energy transition and regional employment.

The company is supplying transformers for large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), which are key to enhancing grid stability and accommodating renewable energy sources.

This diversification aligns with WTC’s commitment to supporting Australia’s evolving energy needs.

The successful delivery of the Stanwell transformer comes at a time when global supply chain disruptions pose challenges to manufacturing worldwide.

WTC’s role, as one of few transformer manufacturers in Australia, not only strengthens local energy security, but also reduces dependence on international supply chains.

With this capability, Australia gains greater resilience against the uncertainties affecting global trade.

Looking back, all of WTC’s past and current successes represent a note in a great chorus, a musical about Australia’s transformation into a global renewable energy superpower.

From its Victorian manufacturing facilities to its nationwide service network, WTC continues to generate significant employment opportunities, particularly in regional communities.

The company’s portfolio — spanning wind farm transformers, solar power skids, transmission and distribution network transformers, packaged substations, and industrial transformers and energy storage solutions — demonstrates its adaptability in an increasingly diverse energy market.

This versatility, coupled with its proven track record in traditional power infrastructure, makes WTC an integral player in Australia’s energy transformation.

The successful integration of the Stanwell 168-tonne transformer speaks to a broader narrative — one where Australian manufacturing capability meets the demands of an evolving energy landscape.

WTC’s role extends beyond mere equipment supply; it represents the preservation of critical industrial expertise within Australian borders.

The backbone is still solid, and the heart is beating strong.

As global supply chains face ongoing challenges, WTC’s domestic manufacturing capability becomes increasingly crucial to Australia’s energy security and resilience.

With each project, WTC reinforces its commitment to powering Australia’s journey toward a sustainable and secure energy future.

For more details, visit wtc.com.au