Build of first of 25 X’Trapolis 2.0 trains completed in VIC

Image: Victorian Government

Minister for Public and Active Transport Gabrielle Williams has announced that the first of 25 X’Trapolis 2.0 trains has been built as part of a $986 million Victorian Government investment.

The new trains have nearly 10 per cent more capacity than the Comeng fleet, accommodating around 1,225 people, and have dedicated wheelchair spaces and mixed-use spaces for prams and bicycles.

“Our investment in these next generation trains will deliver more reliable and smoother journeys for passengers,” said Williams.

The 25 new trains will gradually replace Melbourne’s longest-serving Comeng trains where they run on the metropolitan network, providing passengers with a more reliable, accessible and energy efficient journey.

“It’s exciting to see the first new X’Trapolis 2.0 train take shape, proudly built right here in Ballarat by local manufacturing workers,” said member for Eureka Michaela Settle.

Production of the X’Trapolis 2.0 has provided a huge boost to Victoria’s manufacturing industry thanks to a 60 per cent local content quota supporting up to 750 local jobs across the supply chain – including up to 150 in Ballarat.

The first X’Trapolis 2.0 train will soon begin a rigorous testing program on the network before it takes its first passengers.

The Victorian Government has invested more than $9 billion in locally built metropolitan and regional trains, trams, buses and enabling infrastructure, supporting up to 10,000 Victorian jobs across the industry and supply chain.