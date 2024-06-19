Budget funding boost for Rockhampton Railyards rejuvenation

The funds will be invested over the next four years into remediation works and capital upgrades to continue the transformation of the old railyards into a commercial hub.

The rejuvenation of the historic Rocky Railyards will create more local jobs and therefore support Queensland’s rollingstock supply chain capabilities and commercial growth in manufacturing and maintenance.

Planning for the rejuvenation of the site’s two precincts, the Heritage Precinct and Industrial Precinct, has commenced.

Draft plans for the Heritage Precinct include a Heritage Centre with space for rail heritage exhibits, displays and artefacts, a family-centric play area, and multi-use hospitality and events spaces.

The Industrial Precinct, which is designated for commercial purposes, will offer significant opportunities for a variety of industries, including rail, manufacturing, heavy industry, and rollingstock maintenance.

The Railyards will support Queensland’s manufacturing and maintenance industries, bringing skilled jobs to the region.

“We are now one step closer towards opening the doors of the Roundhouse up to the community for the first time in the site’s 100-year history,” said Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, Glenn Butcher.

“The Miles Government is proud to deliver Rockhampton Railyards and QTMP, programs that are bringing train manufacturing back to Queensland.”

Feedback from stakeholder and local community consultation undertaken in February 2024 is being incorporated into the final Master Plan anticipated to be released late 2024.

CQ Fibreglass Direct, Queensland Rail, and Occupational Skills Centre Australia have all been confirmed as tenants.

This investment builds on the $9.5 billion investment in the Queensland Train Manufacturing Program which will support 1,300 jobs throughout the life of the project.