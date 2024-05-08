Budget boost for more tradies and apprentices’

Image: Monkey Business/stock.adobe.come

A list of key initiatives from the Housing Industry Association (HIA) have been chosen as a part of the Federal Governments Budget commitment of $90.6 million to boost the housing sector.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) managing director Jocelyn Martin said the HIA supports the decision which will help attract more apprentices into the industry.

“This includes measures to help attract more apprentices into the industry, fee-free training, streamlining the visa program for in-demand trades and an education and awareness program to assist participants navigate the complex process to be able to work on Australian building sites,” said Martin.

Martin said the HIA broadly supports the federal government’s commitment to the target of building 1.2 million homes over five years which should help address housing shortages.

Martin said it’s pleasing to see the Budget commitment which will help reach the goal by creating an adequate workforce.

“It is therefore pleasing to see the Budget commitment to start to address these skills shortages in our sector as well as the recognition of this as a key area of governments focus going forward.

“We recognise the challenges brought about by the lack of skills won’t be fixed overnight but it’s encouraging to see dedicated Government funding to help bring more workers into the industry,” said Martin.

Martin said despite the announcement missing the key initiative, the continuation of financial incentives for employers to take on an apprentice should also be prioritised.

“Without an employer, there is no apprentice and the financial incentives currently in place that have encouraged the employment of an apprentice and improve retention have proved invaluable to helping the construction industry to access more workers,” said Martin.

“At a time when it is critical to avoid anything which will impact the ability to supply homes, HIA is encouraging the Australian Government to maintain the current national funding arrangements for employees to take on apprentices alongside the Budget commitments announced today.”