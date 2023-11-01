Broad Construction selected for new Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Centre in Queensland

CIMIC Group’s Broad Construction has been selected to deliver TAFE Queensland’s new Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Centre at the Eagle Farm TAFE campus for the Department of Youth Justice, Employment, Small Business and Training.

The project is a part of the $100 million Equipping TAFE for our Future (ETFoF) program of works to invest, build and modernise TAFE facilities across Queensland and will include a new two-storey facility specialising in industry-leading robotics, advanced manufacturing, process instrumentation, renewable technologies (hydrogen and solar) and telecommunications technologies.

The new facility comprises classrooms and learning areas, seminar rooms, laboratories, workshops and both staff and student breakout areas including all associated siteworks.

This new Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Centre is an important investment in the training and education of the future workforce and will play a major role in ensuring industry can continue to thrive and meet the needs of clients and consumers, while also providing individuals with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed in their careers across a variety of sectors.

CIMIC Group Executive Chairman Juan Santamaria explained the companies appreciation for being selected.

“Broad Construction is experienced in safely building complex projects and will draw on the experience and skills gained from delivering award-winning educational facilities across Queensland,” he said.

“We are pleased to be once again selected to deliver a collaborative learning space that will inspire innovation and skills development for the future workforce.”

Broad Construction General Manager Cyril Cahill said: “Showcasing a commitment to sustainable building, this new development will bring many benefits to TAFE Queensland and will target a 5 Star Green Buildings rating which demonstrates Australian excellence in its design and construction. Our project team are specialists in working on occupied, high-density environments, and we look forward to bringing our expertise to safely deliver this new state-of-the-art Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Centre on time, on budget and to a high quality.”

Piling works have now commenced on the new facility and is scheduled for completion in Q3 2024.