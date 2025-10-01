APS Industrial has unveiled the new Siemens SIMATIC S7-1200 G2 – a compact PLC aimed at modernising automation for the manufacturing sector.

In Australia’s growing industrial automation landscape, APS Industrial and Siemens are solidifying their long-standing partnership with the launch of the next-generation SIMATIC S7-1200 G2, designed to meet the rising demand for efficient control systems. The S7-1200 G2 is a next-generation programmable logic controller (PLC) that automates machinery and processes by receiving inputs, executing logic-based instructions, and controlling outputs.

The S7-1200 G2 builds on more than a decade of success with the original S7-1200 “shoebox PLC” by introducing advancements while reducing the overall footprint by twenty five percent. The updated platform is suited to industries where space, precision, and safety are key. This includes food and beverage production, pharmaceuticals, packaging, and material handling.

“The S7-1200 G2 brings additional value with enhanced communications and efficient motion control, plus pre-set function libraries that customers can download and use to get up and running much faster,” said Automation and Drives business manager at APS Industrial, Steven Sischy. “The focus will be on industries where you have conveyors, packaging lines or filling capabilities.”

For manufacturers considering an upgrade from earlier models, the S7-1200 G2 notable benefits in speed, connectivity and space efficiency emerging from a smaller footprint. Siemens has overhauled the PLC’s architecture, also offering benefits in system integration and programmed with TIA Portal.

“We’re moving from seven different CPUs to just four – two standard CPUs and two safety versions – which makes stocking and customer support much simpler,” said Sischy. “Expandablity is increased and we can handle more PROFINET I/O. Cybersecurity is native to the system, and for the first time we’ve introduced NFC, so with the right credentials you can walk up to a machine with your iPhone or Android and diagnose faults instantly – it’s a major step forward in efficiency.”

Rising to evolving industry needs

The advancement of the S7-1200 G2 is a targeted approach, with the system aligned with the four pillars: performance scalability, flexible machine safety, efficient motion, and increased data transparency. One of the most important pillars of the S7-1200 G2 is improvements in performance and scalability, with new units being 25 per cent smaller than the current range.

“This means a reduced footprint, allowing us to address up to 31 PROFINET devices across the network, compared to just 16 previously,” said Sischy.

Flexible safety features have also received a boost. The G2 has doubled its support for system boards and now includes dual PROFINET channels – separating machine communication from IoT or cloud connections. This helps support a clearer division between IT and OT systems.

“With flexible machine safety, we’ve gone from supporting one system board to two, giving customers more options,” said Sischy. “On the communications side, the previous generation only supported one PROFINET channel, but now one can connect to IoT or cloud-based systems, while the other links directly to devices on the machine.

“Another important change is that customers no longer need to pay for additional software licences if they have a fail-safe CPU – it’s now included as standard in the base software package.”

Perhaps the largest enhancement of the S7-1200 G2 is in motion control. Where the earlier generation lacked integrated motion capabilities, the new system brings this functionality directly into the CPU, improving real-time control and synchronisation.

“Power dissipation reduced by 20 per cent for CPU 1212 and 30 per cent for CPU 1214 compared to predecessor products. Product performance increased by more than 100 per cent with a comparable weight (avg. increase <15 per cent) for all variants of CPU 1212 and CPU 1214 compared to its predecessor” said Sischy.

The new system also improves data visibility. With integrated Near Field Communication (NFC), operators can instantly access diagnostics wirelessly, reducing downtime and allowing quicker maintenance interventions.

An ongoing commitment

Alongside the introduction of the S7-1200 G2, APS Industrial and Siemens have committed to helping manufacturers with a smooth transition. This includes the offering of standard functions, motion control libraries and detailed application notes.

“From start to finish, we provide everything – how to get started, how to connect, the configurations, and even the program – so the whole experience is much smoother and more user-friendly,” said Sischy.

While the technology is newly launched, APS Industrial has already seen early adoption in food and beverage applications and is working on a large water industry Remote Terminal Unit project. Sischy said that alongside these cases, the new system represents a journey into uncharted waters for APS Industrial and Siemens.

“Our key focus going forward remains on market segments where we haven’t been strong before – particularly OEM liquid filling applications. We now have the capability to pursue those opportunities,” said Sischy.

With the S7-1200 G2, APS Industrial and Siemens aim to empower manufacturers with a smarter, faster, and more transparent automation platform, ready for Industry 4.0 and beyond.