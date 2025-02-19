Bridging the capability gap: Connecting Australian manufacturers with major projects

Image: smilepoker/stock.adobe.com

Australia’s manufacturing sector is brimming with innovation and expertise, yet many local manufacturers struggle to secure contracts on major projects. The challenge is not a lack of capability but rather a gap in visibility and connection between manufacturers and project owners. This is where Industry Capability Network (ICN) plays a critical role.

For many small and medium-sized manufacturers, navigating the procurement process for large-scale infrastructure, energy, and defence projects can be daunting. Despite possessing world-class capabilities, they often lack direct access to project owners or procurement teams.

Additionally, major project proponents frequently default to familiar suppliers, leading to missed opportunities for capable Australian businesses. The result? A fragmented supply chain that underutilises local expertise and resources.

ICN bridges this gap by providing a direct link between manufacturers and major projects. Through Gateway by ICN, an online platform that matches suppliers with relevant project opportunities, businesses can showcase their capabilities and engage with project owners actively seeking Australian expertise.

Beyond technology, ICN’s industry specialists provide personalised support, helping manufacturers understand tender requirements, improve their market positioning, and connect with the right decision-makers. This targeted approach ensures that opportunities are not just posted but actively promoted to the right businesses.

The impact of ICN’s work is evident in success stories from across the country. From regional fabricators securing contracts on large-scale energy projects to advanced manufacturers supplying critical components for defence, ICN has facilitated millions of dollars in local procurement.

For example, in the renewable energy sector, ICN has helped local manufacturers supply components for wind farms and solar projects, reinforcing Australia’s commitment to a sustainable future while supporting local industry growth.

As Australia pushes forward with its Future Made in Australia agenda, there has never been a more crucial time to strengthen local manufacturing. By ensuring Australian manufacturers have visibility and access to major projects, ICN is not just helping businesses grow – it is building a stronger, more self-sufficient national industry.

For manufacturers looking to expand their reach and secure high-value contracts, engaging with Gateway by ICN and tapping into ICN’s network of industry specialists is a powerful first step.

To explore current opportunities, visit gateway.icn.org.au and position your business for success in Australia’s evolving manufacturing landscape.