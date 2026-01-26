Manufacturers worldwide are navigating an increasingly complex landscape. Rising costs, supply chain disruptions, persistent labour shortages, and evolving customer expectations are putting pressure on even the most established operations.

While automation and lean practices have delivered improvements, productivity gains are plateauing, and outdated systems often stand in the way of true innovation.

For manufacturers operating with lean teams yet striving to compete globally, these challenges are even more pronounced. Artificial Intelligence (AI) offers practical solutions to some of the industry’s most persistent issues, from predictive maintenance to demand forecasting. However, despite growing awareness, many organisations remain hesitant to fully embrace AI.

A recent Wakefield Research study highlights this gap: nearly half of industrial decision-makers struggle to secure budget and alignment for AI initiatives, and many admit they may be underestimating the value of their existing data.

The cost of hesitation

Companies that have adopted AI are already seeing measurable benefits:

Increased operational efficiency

Improved forecasting accuracy

Higher workforce engagement

Enhanced safety outcomes

Even more compelling, 94 per cent of these organisations are actively expanding their AI initiatives after uncovering new, high-value use cases.

The manufacturing sector at a crossroads

Tight margins and rising expectations demand faster, smarter decisions

AI is no longer experimental – it’s delivering real-world results and competitive advantage

Existing ERP systems hold untapped data that can power transformative AI applications

Delaying adoption risks falling behind competitors already reaping the benefits

The challenge for manufacturers is clear: move from hesitation to confident action. This means dispelling misconceptions, unlocking the potential of existing data, identifying quick-win use cases, and taking practical steps toward long-term AI success, without requiring a disruptive overhaul.

Ready to take the next step?



Download our Accelerating AI Adoption: A Practical Guide eBook to learn how to position your operation for success in an era of ongoing industry challenges and complexity.

Author – Mark Feathers, Product Marketing Manager, Epicor Software