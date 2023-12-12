Breathing underwater made cheaper and more accessible

The Australian brand SCORKL has launched SCORKL 2.0 – Electric, its new and improved underwater breathing device – built upon the previous SCORKL design – providing even more accessibility, affordability, and fun to divers and water lovers.

SCORKL creator and founder, David Hallamore, was inspired by movies like James Bond and his love of the ocean to produce portable and fun underwater breathing devices that are accessible for everyone. It has been six years since Hallamore brought his dream to fruition with the launch of the first iteration of the SCORKL device – he has set his sights on improving that dream.

“I grew up around the water, and in the water,” he said.

“I’m a swimmer, a boatie, a SCUBA diver, a free diver, a rower, a water polo player, and a sailor. I love the water, and the feeling of breathing underwater is truly incredible.

“My dream is to give everybody else the opportunity to experience that. SCORKL makes it possible— regardless of age or experience, anyone can now feel that indescribable freedom,” Hallamore said.

SCORKL 2.0

After two years of research and development, the SCORKL brand is launching ‘SCORKL 2.0 – Electric’ which now features an all-new 10kg SCORKL Electric Compressor and SCORKL Battery Pack.

The SCORKL 2.0 enables automatic refills of the brand’s portable underwater breathing device at the touch of a button. While still maintaining the portability and ease-of-access aspects from the first SCORKL, the SCORKL 2.0 can now be effortlessly refilled anywhere.

“I’ve always believed that every boat needs a SCORKL for things like unfouling a propellor, cleaning under the hull, moving an anchor, and – of course – incredible underwater experiences,” Hallamore said.

“And now, every boat needs a SCORKL Electric Compressor for effortless, unlimited refills.”

Challenges

The first iteration of SCORKL remains a leading device in providing consumers with a portable and accessible alternative to traditional SCUBA systems. However, once the SCORKL was depleted of air, the device needed to be refilled using the SCORKL handpump or from a larger scuba tank or heavy dive compressor.

“The handpump was an innovative offering, but the effort required was more than some people were willing to commit,” Hallamore said.

“The hand pump still provides value in certain situations, but now we’ve overcome the effort required to use these devices. Traditional SCUBA air compressors are prohibitively heavy and expensive, meaning they can only be stored and operated in dive stores or in a garage.

“The SCORKL Electric Compressor, in stark contrast, is lightweight, inexpensive, and portable. Not only can you plug it into the wall, but you can power it from a boat or car battery as well,” he said.

The new SCORKL 2.0 can be used underwater for up to 10 minutes, and at depths of six metres. Once air is depleted, it will take users around 10 minutes to refill the SCORKL 2.0 using the new electric compressor. If necessary, customers can still also refill the SCORKL 2.0 using the SCORKL handpump or from a larger scuba tank or compressor.

Who can use the SCORKL?

The SCORKL 2.0 is available for almost anyone to use regardless of experience, but educational content is available for customers that are not confident.

“It’s not a toy,” Hallamore said.

“It’s an adventure sport, but the product has been performance and quality tested to the highest international scuba standards.”

Upon purchasing the SCORKL 2.0, customers will receive user manuals and instructional videos, and links to the SCORKL school where online learning resources are always available.

Hallamore said customer feedback has been positive, stating that “everybody is super excited about the SCORKL 2.0, because it’s the final link in the product we’re offering that people have been looking for.”

The new battery pack

SCORKL are also launching a brand new SCORKL battery pack for any customers looking to go completely off-grid. The new battery pack features a streamlined design and marine-grade fittings, and it can also utilise everyday 18V power tool batteries to power the SCORKL Electric Compressor.

The battery pack is compatible with many common power tool battery brands. The new SCORKL Battery Pack also features several utilities, such as an LED light and USB Ports to charge mobile devices.

Cost matters

In the first 48 hours of the launch of the SCORKL 2.0, SCORKL received $250,000 worth of pre-orders. By the end of the launch period, twenty days later, they had received over half a million dollars worth.

The SCORKL 2.0 of course makes underwater breathing more accessible, but Hallamore says that it also it makes it more affordable.

“It’s basically a bargain, it costs around a tenth of a traditional scuba system.”

Since launching the SCORKL brand in 2019, SCORKL now sells and ships to 65 countries worldwide. The brand has received over AUD $4 million worth of sales so far.

The future

While the SCORKL breathing devices are a certain source of success for the brand, Hallamore said that there are plans to expand the SCORKL diving and boating range. You can expect to see SCORKL brand flippers, masks, weight belts, dive lines, wetsuits, and eventually even storage and access units for boats.

“The reason why boaties and sailors love SCORKL, is because it’s the perfect thing to use to clean your boat, or getting an anchor freed from a rock. It’s a game changer for utilities on boats.”

David welcomes you to contact him for product and commercial enquiries at: david@scorkl.com