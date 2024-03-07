BOXER-6711-ADN DIN Rail Mount Fanless Embedded Box PC

Image: Interworld Electronics

Featured by Interworld Electronics, the BOXER-6711-ADN is a compact (48mm x 190mm x 124mm), yet powerful fanless Embedded Box PC.

When it comes to automation, solutions don’t get more versatile than the new BOXER-6711-ADN. This compact Embedded Box PC can be flexibly deployed via DIN rail, and contains a wealth of high-speed interfaces strategically placed for optimum efficiency and longevity. The ultimate automation control solution, the BOXER-6711-ADN is also exceptionally rugged, with broad temperature and power input ranges, along with advanced power protection features to guarantee continual operation in even the toughest settings.

The BOXER-6711-ADN features an Intel Atom x7211E or Intel Processor N-Series (N50 or N200) processor, along with a DDR5 SO-DIMM slot for up to 32GB of memory. It also supports Windows 10 and 11, making it an ideal solution for current and future applications.

The BOXER-6711-ADN stands out for its exceptional industrial robustness, capable of reliable operation across a broad temperature range of -20°C to 60°C, allowing users to utilise multiple storage, memory and wireless communication add-ons in demanding environments. Ensuring the integrity of crucial data, the system incorporates a broad 9V~36V voltage input range with advanced safeguards against over/under-voltage currents and short-circuits. It also features a fanless design, reducing the need for openings on the chassis where environmental contaminants may enter, such as dust.

Not only does the BOXER-6711-ADN boast a range of rugged features essential for industrial applications, it has also been designed with a number of I/O options making it a solution that is adaptable to a variety of applications. Designed to be vertically installed, the BOXER-6711-ADN hosts 3 x DB-9 ports (RS-232/422/485) along its top ridge, with a DB-15 port on its bottom ridge for 8-bit DIO function. The PC’s side panel contains 2 x 2.5GbE LAN, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, and 2 x HDMI to facilitate connectivity with other devices, PLCs, or SCADA systems. To accommodate wireless communication and PCIe expansion modules, the system also offers M.2 M and E-Key slots, along with a full-size Mini Card and SIM slot. The BOXER-6711-ADN also provides both 2.5” SATA ssd storage as well as a M.2 2280 M-key.

Integrating automation solutions can come with many challenges, particularly in environments with existing infrastructure that may, due to hardware restrictions, require additional renovation to accommodate new equipment. However, with its slim, vertical form factor measuring just 48mm x 190mm x 124mm (1.89″ x 7.48″ x 4.88″) and weighing just 1.6Kg, the BOXER-6711-ADN can be easily deployed via DIN rail with just three screws, making it incredibly suitable for deployment in a variety of environments, without hassle.

