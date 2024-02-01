BOXER-6646-ADP 12th Gen. Compact Fanless Embedded Box PC

Image: Interworld Electronics

Featured by Interworld Electronics, the BOXER-6646-ADP is a compact (220mm x 154mm x 61.6mm), yet powerful fanless Embedded Box PC.

Taking embedded computing to the next level, the BOXER-6646-ADP is an exceptionally versatile and sophisticated all-purpose solution. Powered by 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processors with dual-channel DDR5 support, and equipped with industry-leading features such as a DIO port, multiple 2.5GbE LAN, and four display ports, the BOXER-6646-ADP is capable of handling high workloads within a more compact form factor. With its array of features and expandability, the BOXER-6646-ADP has been specially designed for a wide range of industrial applications.

The BOXER-6646-ADP benefits from a hybrid CPU architecture of up to 12 cores and 16 threads, Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, and DDR5 support while retaining power-efficiency. With a 28W CPU alongside Intel® Gaussian & Neural Accelerator technology, the BOXER-6646-ADP is able to handle high-speed industry workloads while maintaining low power consumption.

A space-efficient design means the BOXER-6646-ADP can house a vast I/O to channel a greater volume of data, faster. Equipped with multiple 2.5GbE LAN ports, three 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 slots, and a quadruple display interface featuring both HDMI 1.4 and DP 1.4, the BOXER-6646-ADP efficiently utilizes its compact 220 mm x 154 mm x 61.6 mm form factor. With such a wealth of high-speed connectors in a compact device, the BOXER-6646-ADP has potential as an extremely durable Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) solution.

The BOXER-6646-ADP is designed to make its expansion options accessible. The chassis contains a removable 2.5” SATA drive bay for additional storage on top of the 64GB system memory offered through the device’s DDR5 support. Further, there is a bottom-side service window for easy expansion key access, making it easier to integrate 5G, Wi-Fi, and NVMe modules via the BOXER-6646-ADP’s M.2 3052 B-Key, M.2 2230 E-Key, and M.2 2280 M-Key ports. It also supports both Windows 10 & 11, making it an ideal solution for both present and future applications.

Possessing a wide range DC input of 10~35V and an operating temperature of -20°C ~ 60°C, the BOXER-6646-ADP is a candidate for near-universal deployment. To protect user data from being damaged by power source variation, the BOXER-6646-ADP is equipped with reverse power protection, over/under-voltage and current protection, alongside surge and short-circuit protection. The BOXER-6646-ADP is versatile enough to power applications as diverse as industrial AMR, AI-IoT Gateway, industrial automation, and in-vehicle public safety solutions.

For more information visit the BOXER-6646-ADP product page at Interworld Electronics.