BOXER-6645-ADS Fanless Embedded Box PC with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i3/i5/i7/i9 Processor

Interworld Electronics is excited to introduce the BOXER-6645-ADS rugged fanless Embedded Box PC from AAEON. The BOXER-6645-ADS contains exceptional processing capabilities of up to 16 cores and 24 threads with 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i3/i5/i7/i9 Processor platforms, providing limitless potential for applications that demand high-performance computing, alongside a rich I/O featuring four independent display interfaces and multiple LAN ports within a rugged, fanless chassis.

The BOXER-6645-ADS is built to withstand harsh environments, including extreme temperatures (-20°C ~ 60°C), shock, vibration, and humidity. The system is housed in a durable aluminium fanless chassis that protects it from dust and other environmental factors. Along with its wide 12~24V power input range, the BOXER-6645-ADS is ideal for continuous operation in the most extreme deployment environments.

The BOXER-6645-ADS is one of the most well-equipped Embedded Box PCs available, with up to eight 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 slots for high-speed peripherals, four LAN ports for camera and sensor connectivity, and four independent display outputs, making the BOXER-6645-ADS conducive to applications such as traffic management control rooms. Additionally, it is equipped with the latest M.2 expansion capability, housing M.2 2230 and M.2 2252 slots to facilitate both Wi-Fi and 5G modules. This abundance of I/O support makes the BOXER-6645-ADS stand out from the competition, and makes it an ideal option for industry 4.0 applications.

The BOXER-6645-ADS also comes with a tapestry of integrated peripheral technologies, including Intel® DL Boost, Time Coordinated Computing, Enhanced SpeedStep® Technology and Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics to enable elite AI inferencing performance.

Complementing its power and ruggedness, the BOXER-6645-ADS also offers incredible speed via a dual-channel SODIMM slot supporting DDR5 4800MHz, providing a 50% increase in bandwidth and data rate transfer speed. This low-latency transmittance capability alongside display interfaces, such as HDMI 1.4b and DP1.4a ports, make the BOXER-6645-ADS an excellent candidate for deployment as an edge-server for IoT Gateway use.

Key Features:

Intel 12th Gen Desktop Processor

Built-in high-performance Intel Iris Xe Graphic Engine

Dual-Channel DDR5 SODIMM, Total max. 64GB

Support Quadruple Independent Display (HDMI x 2, DP x 2)

Support SuperSpeed+ USB3.2 Gen2 10Gbps x 8 (A2)

Support M.2 3052 for 5G Module

Support Quadruple LAN (GbE x 3, 2.5GbE x 1), vPRO and iAMT

Onboard TPM 2.0

For more information contact Interworld Electronics.

Company: Interworld Electronics

Phone: 03 9593 7555

Email: ieci@ieci.com.au