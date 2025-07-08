Born to address the evolution of drone technology

DroneSentry-X Mk2 is a software-defined system for mobile operations or fixed-site protection. Images: DroneShield

DroneShield’s supply chain manager, Luke Ryan, outlines how the company’s innovative counter-UAS solutions are proving vital amid evolving threats that emerge from drone technology. Jack Lloyd writes.

Founded in 2014, DroneShield has become a well-known name in the radio frequency-based (RF) detection and defeat of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). Supply chain manager, Luke Ryan, attributes DroneShield’s rapid rise to its counter-UAS technology that is designed to detect, track, identify, and defeat systems like commercial drones and military-grade UAVs.

“DroneShield’s counter-UAS solutions focus on radio frequency sensing, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning,” he said. “At the core of our company is the C2 command and control software, integrated with a suite of detection and optional defeat solutions to address the growing threat of drones being used for nefarious purposes.”

These solutions have broad applications and can be used to defuse nefarious scenarios across a range of civil, law enforcement, government, and defence settings. This adaptability has seen the company establish what is now a global presence.

“Our handheld and fixed-site systems are deployed on active battlefronts, protecting critical infrastructure and airports, and are used for both private and government VIP protection,” said Ryan. “Examples of this include contraband smuggling into prisons, incursions into critical infrastructure such as corporate data centres, and, more recently, their widespread use on modern battlefronts like those in Ukraine.”

Exploring the capability of anti-drone technologies

Behind a counter drone defence solution is a range of technology-based capabilities that are implemented within a suite of products that each serve a different purpose. Beginning with capabilities, Ryan noted the primary ability of DroneShield’s solutions as electronic warfare.

“These capabilities include identifying signals of interest (SOI) to enable threat identification and warning (I&W), threat geolocation, and support for the targeting cycle,” he said. “This provides intelligence to inform an electronic warfare response.”

This electronic warfare capability leverages AI, which prior to a counter-drone response, helps identify the makeup and location of a UAS.

“AI enhances our counter-drone capabilities by leveraging algorithms and machine learning to identify, track, and classify drones – enabling a swift response to potential threats,” said Ryan.

This use of AI extends to DroneShield’s capability known as SensorFusion, which can be deployed either on a single compute node or across multiple nodes.

“SensorFusion is a good one. Drone detection is moving toward a multi-sensor approach, and that approach only produces better results when paired with an intelligent software engine that can fuse the sensor outputs,” said Ryan.

The systems also feature edge computing capabilities, seamless product integration, training services, and a range of product offerings tailored to diverse operational needs.

Manufacturing a product suite to match advanced capabilities

DroneShield’s product suite implements these capabilities for the detection, identification and disruption of enemy UAS units in different operational contexts. First, the company’s dismounted product offering includes the RF detection system, RfPatrol Mk2, and the RF defeat systems of the DroneGun Mk4 and DroneGun Tactical.

“The RFPatrol Mk2 is a versatile, passive, non-emitting portable UAS detection device. It offers the user situational awareness without distraction or complex operation, making it easy to use,” said Ryan. “The DroneGun Mk4 and DroneGun Tactical are both effective against a wide range of UAS types and models.

“They work by disrupting the control, navigation, and video signals of single or multiple drones simultaneously. While similar, the DroneGun Tactical is slightly larger and designed for two-handed operation with long-range defeat capabilities.”

Ryan said the RfPatrol Mk2 and DroneGun Mk4 together form a handheld Immediate Response Kit (IRK), which – despite being independent products – form a portable counter-UAS solution.

“This allows for real-time detection and immediate response for efficient counter-drone defence,” he said.

Next are the products defined as ‘on-the-move,’ which centre around the DroneSentry-X Mk2 and extends to the Expeditionary Fixed Site (EFS) Kit. As opposed to being handheld, the DroneSentry-X Mk2 is a software-defined system that is suited for mobile operations or field-expedient pop-up and fixed-site protection.

“It’s designed to be deployed in harsh environments and can be mounted to standard vehicle roof racks on military vehicles, surface vessels, boats, RIBs, or unmanned mobile platforms,” said Ryan. “It’s a cost-effective solution with both detection and optional defeat capabilities built into a single, self-contained platform.

“It can also be deployed as a permanent or fixed-site install, say on a tripod, mast, or tower, and it supports both local and remote operations through software interaction.”

The DroneSentry-X Mk2 is enabled by a combination of AI-driven computer vision technology and a specialised DroneSentry-C2 software to achieve this. Ryan said that DroneSentry-C2 is interactable through a rugged tablet known as the DroneSentry-C2 Tactical.

“Optical sensors – like camera systems – can detect, verify, and track UAS threats in real time using DroneOptID, which is DroneShield’s AI-driven computer vision technology,” said Ryan. “This works hand in hand with our DroneSentry-C2 software, which allows users to check system statuses, configure settings, monitor threat levels, and respond to threats with real-time recommendations.”

“DroneSentry-C2 Tactical provides an intuitive satellite map-based display, deployable to customer-specific devices.”

Confronting a global problem with a local supply chain

To maximise the quality and volume of these products, DroneShield is headquartered in Sydney’s CBD, where the company maintains an office space, a showroom and product assembly facilities within one building. The company also utilises off-site contract manufacturing facilities in both Sydney and Adelaide.

“One thing I’m proud of is that our products are inherently sovereign Australian,” said Ryan.

Yet, to address the global need for its products, DroneShield does have a global presence in numerous countries.

“We have a team in Warrenton, Virginia, as well as sales directors positioned across Europe, the Middle East and Latin America,” said Ryan.

With a rapidly growing target industry to address, Ryan said the company’s headcount within Australia has grown exponentially to reach around 300 personnel. He said that roughly 80 per cent of those employees are engineers, with the remaining 20 per cent covering operations and other roles. This headcount results in a product assembly capability that holds up despite the absence of automation systems.

“Our current product assembly capacity for the dismounted is upwards of 250 units per month across the handheld products. That includes a mix of in-house product assembly and contract manufacturing,” said Ryan. “The DroneSentry-X Mk2 is assembled in-house here in the Sydney CBD, with a monthly capacity of up to 50 units, and growing. This model allows for easy growth as needed.”

Alongside in-house product assembly, Ryan said DroneShield has advanced its processes with RF testing and simulations.

“DroneShield uses specialised RF test and simulation equipment, such as spectrum analysers and vector network analysers (VNAs),” he said. “We’re also proud of our walk-in anechoic chamber, which is a foam-padded room designed to eliminate RF reflections and echoes for safe, controlled product testing during product assembly.”

This emphasis on product testing extends to DroneShield’s Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) measures. As an ISO 9001 certified organisation, Ryan said DroneShield has an end-to-end process in place to ensure the delivery of quality products.

“Every component goes through incoming quality checks, then in-process QC during product assembly, and finally outgoing QC checks before dispatch to customers,” he said.

Additionally, the company has an emphasis on safety through the compliance with regulations, risk assessments and manufacturing-specific WHS codes of practice.

“Safety starts with our anechoic testing chamber, ensuring the products function as intended,” said Ryan. “Our regulatory compliance is backed by ISO certification, internal audits, external audits, and ongoing real-time monitoring aligned with legislative updates.”

Staying one step ahead

With a product designed to address dynamic threats – and a capability that is seemingly matching its demand – Ryan said the defence communities’ response has been positive.

“These products are designed to protect people and critical infrastructure, not to cause harm,” he said. “We’ve got many repeat customers, and most are increasing their order volumes as awareness of the threat landscape grows.”

This success has not come without its challenges. Ryan said DroneShield’s greatest battle continues to be the rapid pace at which UAS technology is evolving.

“It’s a constant race. DroneShield’s edge lies in our ability to respond and adapt in real time – whether through quick-turn hardware redesigns or frequent software updates that optimise the performance of our deployed systems,” he said.

Despite the unpredictability, DroneShield’s pipeline continues to grow in both size and significance. Ryan said that a part of this growth is targeting fast-growing markets like Europe and the Asia-Pacific. Consequently, DroneShield will aim to scale up and thus meet demand in those regions.

“It’s difficult to predict precisely because the industry changes so rapidly, but I see DroneShield continuing to be the partner of choice for protection agencies worldwide,” said Ryan. “We’ll continue to evolve with the technology and remain an innovative leader.”

Ryan emphasised that at the core of DroneShield’s technically sophisticated systems is a clear mission to address emerging threats that are likely to play a “tremendously important” role in the future.

“I’d go so far as to say DroneShield is one of the most relevant technology companies on the planet right now,” he said. “We’ve never seen this level of drone activity – both commercial and nefarious – especially on modern battlefronts.

“DroneShield plays a critical role in responding to this challenge.”