Boosting energy efficiency in manufacturing with ELGi Compressors

The compressor’s permanent magnet motor offers 30 per cent energy savings for medium-sized businesses. Image: ELGi

ELGi Compressors is a global air compressor manufacturer with a broad line of innovative and technologically superior compressed air systems, present in Australia with its wide dealer network.

ELGi has worked towards ensuring that its customers achieve its productivity goals while keeping the cost of ownership low. ELGi offers a complete range of compressed air solutions, from oil-lubricated and oil-free rotary screw compressors and oil-lubricated reciprocating compressors to dryers, filters, and downstream accessories. The company’s portfolio of over 400 products has found wide applications across industries.

Worldwide, society is struggling with issues like global warming, and an energy efficient product is subsequently a prime requirement. Over the years, ELGi has focused on improving its specific power consumption and providing improved flow.

ELGi has also developed its new air-cooled direct drive series with Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor.

ELGi has upgraded its EG Series range with the introduction of the EG PM (Permanent Magnet) oil-lubricated screw air compressors available from 11- 45 kW. The EG PM is poised to deliver up to 15 per cent improved efficiency gains, aside from an incremental FAD or free air delivery of 16 per cent. The EG PM Series is tailored to deliver superior performance and energy efficiency, providing unmatched life cycle value across varying load capacities.

The EG PM Series offers customers a range of intelligent features engineered to minimise energy consumption and, as a result, reduce environmental impact. The high-efficiency drive system incorporates a proprietary ultra-efficient IE5+ permanent magnet synchronous motor tailored specifically for ELGi airends. The motor’s efficiencies (between 96.5 per cent and 97.6 per cent) are well above the IE5 levels, resulting in maximised energy efficiency and carbon footprint reduction.

The directly coupled system offers optimised lower motor and airend speeds, ensuring synchronous operation and optimal performance, which is particularly effective in variable speed applications. It also features an intelligent thermal valve with an ambient temperature sensor which maintains oil at ideal operating temperature, preventing excessive heating in colder months and resulting in improved energy efficiency. The Neuron 4 controller offers a comprehensive solution for superior and reliable compressor operation. Equipped with an industrial-grade 7-inch touchscreen interface and intelligent algorithms, the Neuron 4 is designed to optimise energy usage, enhance overall operational efficiency, ensure safe and controlled operations, and facilitate proactive maintenance.

ELGi PMSM motor

ELGi has designed its own robust, IP55 rated motor by leveraging induction motor’s capacity. Its motor or air-end as they are built rigidly. In the most unlikely event, if required, ELGi can service air-end and motor separately which isn’t possible with most permanent magnet machines available in the market.

Why IE5’+’.? For motors, only IE5 regulation is available, and ELGi is exceeding that regulation.

Why ELGi chooses PMSM

Induction motor doesn’t exceed IE4 and customers often need something better than that, so ELGi has chosen synchronous technology. There are many options, but ELGi chose PMSM as it has lowest losses among all. The technology is very precise; it receives input and gives feedback as well. Which gives ELGi the opportunity to provide an efficient compressor. VFD can run at lower turndown as well. Drop in the efficiency from 100 per cent load to lower load in PMSM technology is least against all other technologies.

The compressor is fitted with an intelligent thermal valve system for effective thermal management, which works intelligently with inputs from ambient and lube temperature sensors through Neuron IV controller and gives variable output. ITV reacts instantly to temperature change and reduces thermal stress on the oil. By optimising the oil temperature and flow, reducing the load on the airend enables energy savings.

Machine comes with optional Air Alert; which is an IoT-enabled monitoring and alert system compatible with ELGi’s range of air compressors. Data analysed and delivered by Air Alert from your compressor enables you to improve your compressor’s energy efficiency and uptime. Air Alert also allows 24×7 remote monitoring from anywhere in the world.

For peace of mind, the entire EG range, including the EG PM range and SP range, comes with ELGi’s warranty package, which includes a 10-year warranty on the air end, 5 years on key compressor components, and 3 years on the VFD.

ELGi’s moto, ‘Always Better,’ drives the company to constantly improve its products, maximising efficiency and dependability to lower lifecycle expenses and lessen the environmental footprint of its customers’ operations. The company’s aim is to provide its customers swift and effective service support, the best uptime with superior reliability and durability and the lowest lifecycle costs through its comprehensive warranty coverage and broad channel partner network.