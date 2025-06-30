Boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities for defence

Image: BGStock72/stock.adobe.com

Australian Defence has decided to refine the establishment of a domestic manufacturing capability for 155mm M795 artillery projectiles.

With shifts in the global defence industrial base, international demand for naval 5-inch and 155mm projectiles has surged.

As a result, Defence reassessed its manufacturing approach to 155mm projectiles in 2023. It is now working with industry to expedite production of naval 5-inch rounds for the Australian Defence Force, while also pursuing export opportunities to support international partners.

Defence is ceasing current procurement activity to focus on developing a 155mm M795 forging capability by 2028. The goal is to produce 15,000 rounds annually, with potential to scale up capacity depending on outcomes from a future re-approach to market.

The 2024 National Defence Strategy and the 2024 Australian Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) Plan both highlight the importance of building sovereign missile and munitions manufacturing capabilities.

The 2024 Integrated Investment Program includes $16-21 billion over the decade to invest in Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) priorities.

“The 2024 National Defence Strategy affirmed the need to invest in munitions to build stocks, strengthen supply chains and support a domestic manufacturing capability,” said deputy prime minister Richard Marles.

“Investment in a sovereign GWEO Enterprise that can produce and maintain priority weapons will support the ADF’s transformation to an integrated, focused force.”