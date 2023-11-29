Boosting Australia’s space manufacturing capabilities

Dassault Systèmes, its valued partner MEMKO and the University of Southern Queensland’s (UniSQ) iLAuNCH Trailblazer program are collaborating to catalyse the development of Australia’s sovereign space manufacturing capabilities.

The collaboration will see Dassault Systèmes and MEMKO provide virtual twin workflows for composite components in Australia’s plan to embark on the manufacturing, and maintenance of aircraft and spacecraft. The partnership with the iLAuNCH Trailblazer program is crucial to the nation’s ambitious program to achieve the full spectrum of space industry capabilities.

Game changers in manufacturing, R&D and virtual twin technologies will help Australia develop advanced capabilities in the manufacture and maintenance of large satellites, and in the design and specification of launch vehicles. Dassault Systèmes is poised to become a catalyst for Australia’s overall technological progress.

UniSQ’s iLAuNCH Trailblazer four-year program is intended to help universities accelerate commercialisation of research with industry partners across seven priority areas. The program is expected to elevate the technology readiness level (TRL) of vital late-stage research projects for commercial-ready applications and pathways to market, with the support of Dassault Systèmes.

The program comprises the Australian National University and the University of South Australia alongside more than 20 industry partners. It will also address the skills shortage in the space manufacturing sector by co-designing a comprehensive education and training program with MEMKO.

Deploying solutions that support the digitalisation of aerospace design, manufacturing, servicing, repair and maintenance, Dassault Systèmes can make the entire processes highly efficient while ensuring top class structural performance.

By simulating the manufacturing and repair of complex composite components in the digital environment, Dassault Systèmes’ solutions ensure that crucial operations in the aerospace value chain are shortened, and made more efficient and productive. The solutions ensure seamless collaboration between all the stakeholders in the venture.

Additionally, Dassault Systèmes and MEMKO will provide valuable inputs to ensure that the universities can meet their objectives effortlessly in:

Developing low-cost automation techniques and mechanisms for the preparation of composite repair patches

Enhancing research and experimental capabilities as well as industry skill development

The solutions will help accelerate the speed to market of the key research outputs – an important goal of the iLAuNCH program. The program aims to generate A$3.65 billion in economic benefits associated with the core projects and Australian IP and lead to the development of a space engineering degree.

“Dassault Systèmes has been at the forefront of digital transformation in the aerospace and defence industry. We have deep expertise in driving digitalisation and innovation in the sector. We are bringing this vast experience to Australia’s aerospace industry as it targets advanced sovereign capabilities and enhanced national stakeholder skill development,” said Josephine Ong, managing director, Asia Pacific South, Dassault Systèmes.

“As Dassault Systèmes’ partner, MEMKO has been supporting industry primes, their supply chains and startups in Australia since 2007 with global best practices on digital engineering and manufacturing. We have forged strategic partnerships with Australia’s leading universities for workforce development and upskilling programs to address critical skills shortages within growing industry domains. The iLAuNCH program is vital for growth of Australian sovereign space manufacturing capability and we are glad to partner with the University of Southern Queensland,” said Ravi Jain, general manager, MEMKO Systems.

“We are looking forward to bringing virtual twin workflows for composite components to aviation design and MRO (maintenance, repair and operations). UniSQ’s Centre for Future Materials (CFM) brings a wealth of knowledge in the field of Advanced Composites Manufacturing, paired with MEMKO’s knowledge of the Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to create a highly useful workflow for composites parts. Specifically, the centre plans to incorporate the use of digital twins for filament winding and other manufacturing technologies,” said Dr Tristan Shelley, project lead, digital twin of composites manufacturing & repair, iLAuNCH.