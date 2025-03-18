BOGE Compressors: Independently generating nitrogen on-site while lowering energy consumption

Conception, production, commissioning and service all from one source. Images: Bone

Following the acquisition of INMATEC by the BOGE Group, BOGE Compressors Australia has been supporting the Oceania region through its partner network for on-site gas generation projects since August 2023.

With more than 9,000 systems installed worldwide, INMATEC stands for innovative technology from 30 years of research and development “Made in Germany.”

Maximum-purity nitrogen is required as a process alongside inert gas in not only the chemical industry but also in other sectors such as food and beverage. Companies have the choice to procure the gas from third parties or to generate it themselves. The benefits of generating it independently are obvious: the quantity, purity and pressure can be easily controlled and adapted to requirements. This also avoids costs for delivery and storage, and means the gas is available when needed. Purity is monitored continuously – another advantage of onsite generation.

The two elements of an ingenious concept

Combining a modified PN nitrogen generator (PNK) and an H2KAT hydrogen converter, INMATEC, which is part of the BOGE Group, offers an efficient system for the independent generation of maximum-purity nitrogen (0.001 per cent O2 [degree of purity 5.0]).

The compressed air is filtered and dried before the nitrogen is separated from the ambient air using PSA technology and a high-quality carbon molecular sieve.

The generated nitrogen, which has a purity of 0.1 per cent O2 (degree of purity 3.0), is first stored in a buffer receiver, then enriched with tiny quantities of hydrogen in the H2KAT. Residual oxygen molecules are removed from the nitrogen and bound with hydrogen to produce water vapour. The nitrogen then has a purity of 0.001 per cent O2 (degree of purity 5.0).

The H2KAT is available in eight versions with free air delivery of up to 300 Nm³/h. To match these, there are eight PNK models with their technology being adapted to the relevant H2KAT.

Lower investment and operating costs

The advantage of this two-stage process for nitrogen generation is a reduction in compressed air consumption by about 40 to 50 per cent compared with the traditional generation of nitrogen with a purity of 0.001 per cent O2 (degree of purity 5.0).

The generator has been designed for a fixed purity of 0.01 per cent O2 (degree of purity 3.0). The required quantity of compressed air can therefore be reduced by almost half. This has an impact on investment costs because compressed air stations, treatment components and the generator can be much smaller. By reducing the quantity of compressed air provided, energy costs can also be saved, as well as CO2 emissions lowered.

Another advantage is that customers will receive the entire system consisting of compressor, compressed air treatment, nitrogen generator and hydrogen converter from one source.

Due to the combination of INMATEC technology and BOGE compressors, customers are provided with a reliable system that guarantees a continuous and particularly efficient nitrogen supply.

