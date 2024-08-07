Boeing Defence Australia welcomes trainee aerospace workers

Image: Boeing Defence Australia

Boeing Defence Australia (BDA) has welcomed 16 trainee Aerospace Workers to its P-8A Poseidon Through Life Support program in the first stage of a two-year recruitment drive.

The trainees have commenced their six-month Certificate II in Aeroskills with South Australian Registered Training Organisation, Flight One School of Engineering.

They will then complete a phase of on-the-job training with BDA, prior to supporting P-8A Increment 3 Block 2 software, systems and sensor upgrades on 12 of the RAAF’s fleet P-8A aircraft.

“This trainee program is part of a new approach to building a sustainable Australian aircraft maintenance workforce for the future,” said director of BDA’s Product Support, Training and Maintenance capability, Ben Knabe.

“We need more than 40 new trades employees over the next two years for the P-8A upgrade program, making it one of the largest military aircraft recruitment efforts in South Australia for decades.

“That’s driven innovative thinking and deep partnerships between the Federal and South Australian governments, defence primes and Flight One on ways of generating a new trades workforce from outside of defence. This first tranche of trainees is a testament to its success.”

In addition to the Certificate II Aeroskills qualification, trainees will complete several Certificate IV competencies as a pathway for any trainees wishing to pursue an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer career in the future.

BDA’s P-8A program will create approximately 50 new South Australian jobs, including the 40 trades roles, over the next two.